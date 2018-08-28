Search

Advanced search

What caused the Christmas Day power cuts in Norfolk and how many households were affected?

PUBLISHED: 11:04 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:04 26 December 2018

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

More than 2,000 households in Norfolk were left without power on Christmas Day, following a series of infrastructure faults across the county.

As festivities got under way, many families found themselves without electricity for much of the day, with impacted areas including Hellesdon, Mattishall and Loddon.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said the failures were due to a range of problems, including substation faults, overhead lines coming down and faulty equipment underground.

He said: “UK Power Networks engineers and office staff are working over the festive period to ensure the lights stay on and to deal with any unplanned power cuts that occur.

“On Christmas Day, we responded to incidents in Norfolk that included an overhead line down in Carleton St Peter, near Loddon, faults at substations in Mattishall and Thetford, an underground cable fault in Diss and some faulty equipment on a pole in Watton.

“In all, around 2,500 customers experienced a power cut and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

How did the power cuts affect your plans for Christmas? Email newsdesk@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Community dinners bring Christmas cheer for those who would have been alone

Major Dianna Barretts, fourth from left with guests at the Dereham Salvation Army Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Norfolk pub break in leaves drinkers lacking Christmas spirits

The Wetherspoons pub in Fakenham was broken into in the early hours of Christmas Eve. Photo: Norfolk Police

Lucky Christmas morning escape for two people and four dogs after car flips

A vehicle on its side after a road accident in Fakenham Road, Briston. Picture; NORTH NORFOLK POLICE

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Remembering how Dereham celebrated Christmas in years gone by

Some of the festive lights on display around Dereham town centre for the annual switch on of the Christmas Lights. <Copy:Ian Clarke > <Picture: James Bass>

Most Read

Long-serving airport employee looks back on 40 years in the terminals

Pat Purkiss is congratulated on her award by John Farrow, customer service & security director. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Thaxted

The collision took place on the B184 at Thaxted.

Dunmow woman, 22, dies after M11 crash

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said that a Dunmow woman has died following a collision on the M11, near Trumpington.

Rare photos of Live Aid stars to go under the hammer at auction room

Spandau Ballet

Depot plans set to be reworked by district council

Uttlesford District Council planning committee refused an application for a new street services base in Little Canfield. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dereham Times

What caused the Christmas Day power cuts in Norfolk and how many households were affected?

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Retired army officer finally tracks down rare find after searching for a lifetime

Colonel Mike Hodges has tracked down a propeller which was built by Trevor Page & CO LTD, a furniture business that built propellers during the war. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘It’s ridiculous - there are not enough homes being built yet thousands sit empty’ - fresh calls to tackle long term empty homes in region

North Norfolk District Council issued a compulsory purchase on two properties on the former RAF Sculthorpe site, so they can be brought back into use. Picture: Ian Burt

Community dinners bring Christmas cheer for those who would have been alone

Major Dianna Barretts, fourth from left with guests at the Dereham Salvation Army Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists