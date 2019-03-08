What's happening around mid Norfolk for Norfolk Day?

Breckland Council have raised the Norfolk flag to celebrate Norfolk Day. Picture: Supplied by Breckland Council. Archant

With Norfolk Day 2019 just around the corner, dozens of events will be taking place across mid Norfolk.

A wide variety of events are happening across mid Norfolk to celebrate Norfolk Day 2019 on Saturday July 27.

From coffee mornings to football fun, music festivals and family activities, a vast array of events are being planned across Nelson's county come Saturday, July 27.

Here's a look at some of the things that will be on in the area:

· Barnham Broom

- Barnham Broom and District WI will be serving cake and a cuppa at Barnham Broom Village Hall from 2pm-4pm on July 27. There will also be a performance from The Windmill Handbell Ringers at 3pm.

· Dereham

- Dereham Town Football Clubisre holding a Norfolk Day event at Aldiss Park and is inviting people to come and watch a pre-season friendly against Mattishall.

- Dereham Library is holding a Norfolk wildlife family craft activity and story time with local author.

- Pond Hopper beer will be available in The White Horse on Norfolk Day.

· Fakenham

- Test your knowledge of Norfolk with a quiz at Fakenham Library - just pop into the library and have a go, July 27.

- Bikers and farmers will come together this Saturday to celebrate Norfolk Day in Fakenham Market Place.

· Hingham

- At the library there will be a display celebrating local books.

· Matishall

- A Norfolk Day picnic will take place between 11am to 3pm on Saturday July 27. The village will be hosting a black and yellow themed picnic. There will be refreshments, a WI cake sale, ice cream from Dann's dairy, lots of games, glitter tattoos, YMCA youth club, live music with Lizzie and various stalls.

· Morley

- The will be a village fete featuring a raffle, tombola, tea and cake, book sale, catch the rat, bowling for a pig, brick a brac stall.

· Reepham

- A cuppa at the library and a chance to share your memories and look at Picture Norfolk Exhibition.

- Norfolk Day at The Bircham Centre will take place on July 26, refreshments will be provided.

· Swaffham

- At the library there will be a family quiz and kids' treasure hunt on July 27.

· Watton

- At the library there will be a cuppa for all with a Norfolk themed fiction display.

· Wymondham

- The Wymondham and Bridewell WI will celebrate Norfolk Day and the Norfolk Federation's centenary by handing out cakes and Morsbags in the town centre.

- Are you organising an event? Let us know by emailing norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay, and promote it on the Norfolk Day Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/norfolkday