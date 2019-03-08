Search

What's happening around mid Norfolk for Norfolk Day?

PUBLISHED: 11:31 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 26 July 2019

Breckland Council have raised the Norfolk flag to celebrate Norfolk Day. Picture: Supplied by Breckland Council.

With Norfolk Day 2019 just around the corner, dozens of events will be taking place across mid Norfolk.

From coffee mornings to football fun, music festivals and family activities, a vast array of events are being planned across Nelson's county come Saturday, July 27.

Here's a look at some of the things that will be on in the area:

· Barnham Broom

- Barnham Broom and District WI will be serving cake and a cuppa at Barnham Broom Village Hall from 2pm-4pm on July 27. There will also be a performance from The Windmill Handbell Ringers at 3pm.

· Dereham

- Dereham Town Football Clubisre holding a Norfolk Day event at Aldiss Park and is inviting people to come and watch a pre-season friendly against Mattishall.

- Dereham Library is holding a Norfolk wildlife family craft activity and story time with local author.

- Pond Hopper beer will be available in The White Horse on Norfolk Day.

· Fakenham

- Test your knowledge of Norfolk with a quiz at Fakenham Library - just pop into the library and have a go, July 27.

- Bikers and farmers will come together this Saturday to celebrate Norfolk Day in Fakenham Market Place.

· Hingham

- At the library there will be a display celebrating local books.

· Matishall

- A Norfolk Day picnic will take place between 11am to 3pm on Saturday July 27. The village will be hosting a black and yellow themed picnic. There will be refreshments, a WI cake sale, ice cream from Dann's dairy, lots of games, glitter tattoos, YMCA youth club, live music with Lizzie and various stalls.

· Morley

- The will be a village fete featuring a raffle, tombola, tea and cake, book sale, catch the rat, bowling for a pig, brick a brac stall.

· Reepham

- A cuppa at the library and a chance to share your memories and look at Picture Norfolk Exhibition.

- Norfolk Day at The Bircham Centre will take place on July 26, refreshments will be provided.

· Swaffham

- At the library there will be a family quiz and kids' treasure hunt on July 27.

· Watton

- At the library there will be a cuppa for all with a Norfolk themed fiction display.

· Wymondham

- The Wymondham and Bridewell WI will celebrate Norfolk Day and the Norfolk Federation's centenary by handing out cakes and Morsbags in the town centre.

- Are you organising an event? Let us know by emailing norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay, and promote it on the Norfolk Day Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/norfolkday

