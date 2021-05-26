What's on around Dereham? Six ideas for half-term

Published: 10:37 AM May 26, 2021

David R Mays and Alex Chenery, from Level Up in Dereham, try out a game. The cafe will have extended opening hours for half-term. - Credit: Archant

Whether it's getting children out of the house or trying something new, there's plenty to do in Dereham over the bank holiday and half-term.

Here are a few ideas for things to do with friends and family over the coming weekend and half-term break from May 31 to June 4.

1. Family day: Gemini Pub in Sandy Lane, Dereham is having a family fun day on Saturday, May 29 from midday. Popular children's characters including Buzz Lightyear, Marshall from Paw Patrol and Bing the Bunny will be special guests, and there will be photo opportunities for the little ones in exchange for a donation to Macmillan Cancer Support. The pub will also host a fundraising raffle over the weekend with great prizes on offer.

The Gemini Pub on Sandy Lane in Dereham will host a family fun day. - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

2. Cinema: Dereham's Orion Cinema is showing a range of films over the half-term break, including the Academy Award winning Nomadland on various nights at 6.15pm, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway at times including 1.30pm, 2.45pm and 5.30pm and Cruella at 2.20pm, 4.15pm and 7.30pm. Film tickets are £5 all day every day.

Nomadland is showing at Orion cinema in Dereham. - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

3. Video games: The recently reopened Level Up Gaming Cafe in High Street will be back welcoming gamers throughout half-term. The cafe will be open 10am-6pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday. Pre-booking is recommended - no pre-payment required, visitors just pay when when they arrive - but not essential.

You may also want to watch:

4. Car boot: The Dereham Saints Football Club is holding a car boot sale on Monday, May 31 at the Toftwood Rec. Refreshments including coffee, tea, bacon rolls and cakes will be on sale. It opens at 8am for sellers and 9am for buyers. For more information contact derehamsaints@outlook.com or aspencer3@btinternet.com.

5. Fun on the farm: Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse, which reopened on May 17, is running a half-term programme for children from May 29 to June 6. Activities include drawing on giant chalkboards, taking part in quizzes and trails and games that test drawing and memory skills. Pre-booking of general admission tickets is essential.

File photo of an event at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse, which will have children's activities on offer this half-term. - Credit: Archant

6. Dinosaurs: More of Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Park at Lenwade is opening up for half-term. The Explorers Restaurant will open on May 29 with a new menu, along with the Dinomite Cafe.

May 29 will also see the launch of Dippy’s Theatre and Predator High Ropes - for the 2021 season.

The dinosaurs are a big attraction at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. - Credit: Sonya Duncan



