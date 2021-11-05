News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

When are Dereham's Christmas lights being switched on?

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:24 PM November 5, 2021
Scenes from the Dereham Christmas Lights Switch on 2016 - Biscuit with the Christmas Tree in Dereham

The switch-on date for Dereham's Christmas lights has been revealed - Credit: Archant

The switch-on date for Dereham's Christmas lights has been revealed.

This year, the town will be illuminated from Sunday, November 28.

As usual, there will be an array of festivities in the town centre throughout the afternoon, starting from 1pm. 

Scenes from the Dereham Christmas Lights Switch on 2016 - The crowd. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A scene from the Dereham Christmas lights switch-on in 2016 - Credit: Archant

Children will be able to meet Santa at his grotto and enjoy fairground rides, while a host of live performers from the area will be on stage to keep the crowds entertained.

There will also be a number of food vendors and stalls run by charities and local traders. 

You may also want to watch:

The lights themselves will be switched on at 4.30pm. 

From 8am until 8pm, the Market Place and High Street will be closed to vehicles from the junction with Norwich Street. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'It has got to stop' - Garage owner given last chance to clear eyesore site
  2. 2 Family's heartbreak as baby Hector is given just months to live
  3. 3 Forensic probe continues at house where human remains found
  1. 4 Police hunting wanted Norwich man
  2. 5 Human remains found in search for Diane
  3. 6 Tributes to security guard Mo, the 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'
  4. 7 When are the bank holidays this Christmas?
  5. 8 Details of eight-home plans for village submitted
  6. 9 First pill to treat Covid-19 gets approval in UK
  7. 10 Concerns raised over impact of A47 dualling on other roads

The alternative route for drivers heading towards the town centre is via Norwich Street, Matsell Way, Neatherd Road and Wellington Road. 

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained.

Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The old water tower in Dereham is on the market as a four-bedroom home

Old water tower put up for sale as four-bedroom home

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Karis Dacosta was last seen on Saturday, October 30 at approximately 6:45pm in Sheringham.

Norfolk Live

Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
 Diana Douglas, 58, has not been seen for a "significant period of time."

Norfolk Police | Video

'Her poor family' - Reaction in Norfolk village to missing woman's...

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police attended Milton Close, Dereham after reports that a man wielding a knife attempted to gain entry to a home.

Norfolk Live

Masked man wielding a knife tries to break into Dereham home

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon