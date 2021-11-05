When are Dereham's Christmas lights being switched on?
The switch-on date for Dereham's Christmas lights has been revealed.
This year, the town will be illuminated from Sunday, November 28.
As usual, there will be an array of festivities in the town centre throughout the afternoon, starting from 1pm.
Children will be able to meet Santa at his grotto and enjoy fairground rides, while a host of live performers from the area will be on stage to keep the crowds entertained.
There will also be a number of food vendors and stalls run by charities and local traders.
The lights themselves will be switched on at 4.30pm.
From 8am until 8pm, the Market Place and High Street will be closed to vehicles from the junction with Norwich Street.
The alternative route for drivers heading towards the town centre is via Norwich Street, Matsell Way, Neatherd Road and Wellington Road.
Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained.