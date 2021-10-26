Dereham's plans for Remembrance services announced

Published: 1:36 PM October 26, 2021

Plans have been revealed for this year's remembrance events in Dereham.

Hundreds are set to fall silent in the market town in memory of those who have sacrificed their lives for their country.

On Armistice Day itself - Thursday, November 11 - a small service will take place at the war memorial in the Market Place.

A previous Remembrance service being held in Dereham - Credit: IAN BURT

Then, the town's main service for the year will be held on Remembrance Sunday (November 14).

A parade will form up at the Cherry Tree car park, before proceeding to the memorial. Anyone is welcome to join but must be at the car park by 10.45am at the latest.

From 11am, a service and period of silence will be followed by wreath-laying. The parade will then head to Church Street for another service at St Nicholas Parish Church, starting from around 11.30am.

For this year's Poppy Appeal, there will be collections in Tesco and Morrisons with the assistance of their community champions. There will be no street collections.