Families enjoy 10th edition of annual steam rally

PUBLISHED: 16:47 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 04 August 2019

Guests were able to travel on vintage steam locomotives at the 10th edition of the Whitwell and Reepham Station Steam Rally. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Guests were able to travel on vintage steam locomotives at the 10th edition of the Whitwell and Reepham Station Steam Rally. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Families and enthusiasts were treated to free rides, a gin train and live music at a popular steam rally.

Classic cars at the 10th edition of the Whitwell and Reepham Station Steam Rally. Picture: Ella WilkinsonClassic cars at the 10th edition of the Whitwell and Reepham Station Steam Rally. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Having ridden from the car park aboard a vintage shuttle bus, visitors enjoyed a glimpse of more than 120 exhibits at the Whitwell and Reepham Station Steam Rally held over the course of the weekend (August 3-4).

Now in its 10th year, the rally at the station on Whitwell Road included traction engines, stationary engines and steam engines, with tractors, commercial vehicles and classic cars completing the line-up.

40s style dancing at the 10th edition of the Whitwell and Reepham Station Steam Rally. Picture: Ella Wilkinson40s style dancing at the 10th edition of the Whitwell and Reepham Station Steam Rally. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Those not so keen on their locomotives made the most of a gin train, while youngsters were kept happy with free rides on offer across the two days.

Fun for all the family continued with working demonstrations and the Saunders Dancing Show, before Sounds Imperial provided live music in the Sidings function room on Saturday evening.

The 10th edition of the Whitwell and Reepham Station Steam Rally. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe 10th edition of the Whitwell and Reepham Station Steam Rally. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Visit the Whitwell and Reepham Railway website for more information on events at the station.

Old motor vehicles at the 10th edition of the Whitwell and Reepham Station Steam Rally. Picture: Ella WilkinsonOld motor vehicles at the 10th edition of the Whitwell and Reepham Station Steam Rally. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Demonstration of old machinery at the 10th edition of the Whitwell and Reepham Station Steam Rally. Picture: Ella WilkinsonDemonstration of old machinery at the 10th edition of the Whitwell and Reepham Station Steam Rally. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Families enjoy 10th edition of annual steam rally

