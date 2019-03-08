Families enjoy 10th edition of annual steam rally

Families and enthusiasts were treated to free rides, a gin train and live music at a popular steam rally.

Having ridden from the car park aboard a vintage shuttle bus, visitors enjoyed a glimpse of more than 120 exhibits at the Whitwell and Reepham Station Steam Rally held over the course of the weekend (August 3-4).

Now in its 10th year, the rally at the station on Whitwell Road included traction engines, stationary engines and steam engines, with tractors, commercial vehicles and classic cars completing the line-up.

Those not so keen on their locomotives made the most of a gin train, while youngsters were kept happy with free rides on offer across the two days.

Fun for all the family continued with working demonstrations and the Saunders Dancing Show, before Sounds Imperial provided live music in the Sidings function room on Saturday evening.

Visit the Whitwell and Reepham Railway website for more information on events at the station.

