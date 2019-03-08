Free rides, gin train and live music on offer at annual steam rally

The 10th edition of the Reepham and Whitwell Station Steam Rally is set to take place this weekend. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

More than 120 exhibits will be on offer as a popular annual rally make its return.

The 10th edition of the Whitwell and Reepham Station Steam Rally is set to delight enthusiasts this weekend (August 3-4), with proceedings taking place from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Exhibits will include traction engines, stationary engines and steam engines, with tractors, commercial vehicles and classic cars completing the line-up.

There promises to be fun for all the family, with working demonstrations, food and drink and free train rides on offer across the weekend.

The rally's 10th anniversary will also be celebrated with the help of a gin train and the Saunders Dancing Show, while Sounds Imperial will provide live music in the Sidings function room on Saturday evening.

Admission is £6.50 for adults and £2.50 for children, with family tickets priced at £16. Visit the Whitwell and Reepham Station website for discounts.

Free parking and a vintage shuttle bus will be available throughout the day.