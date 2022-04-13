Your Money Matters: Why we've launched our cost of living campaign

The Dereham Times and Fakenham and Wells Times have launched the Your Money Matters campaign - Credit: Archant

Record prices at the fuel pumps, shopping budgets being squeezed, and on top of that energy bills going through the roof.

That's without even considering pay packets being pinched by the increase in National Insurance contributions.

People across our area are being asked to shell out more for virtually everything.

To address what could be the most difficult year in living memory for so many families, the Dereham Times and Fakenham and Wells Times are today launching a new campaign.

We are determined to do whatever we can to help our readers through the cost of living crisis.

Our reporters will commit to telling your stories, sharing both your struggles and successes.

But we also want to help find practical solutions to ease the burden, and highlight ways people can support others who are living on the breadline.

Moreover, we want to assist local business - not only by shining a light on the difficulties they face, but by raising awareness of the deals they are running to help customers through tough times.

Our goal is to do more than simply report on increasing prices. We feel it is our duty to provide readers with the tools to enjoy a better quality of life, and ask what decision-makers are doing to ease the burden on hard-working people.

Key to our campaign - running over the next few weeks - will be talking to people who are being impacted by this unprecedented situation on a daily basis.

Are you having to cut out unnecessary journeys to avoid using your car? Have you stopped buying certain products at the supermarket? Or are you having to make that awful decision between heating or eating?

We also want to hear from businesses which are running special offers they'd like to promote.

If you are willing to share what you're going through, get in touch by emailing thomas.chapman@archant.co.uk or call 07785425104.

You can also help us build a better picture of what is happening in the local area by filling out our survey on the Dereham Times or Fakenham and Wells Times website.