‘If you want a white Christmas go to Norway’ - Norfolk unlikely to see snow on the big day, forecasters say

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas.

Forecasters have predicted a wet and windy festive period for the east of England, dashing any hopes of a white Christmas.

Norfolk hasn’t had a white Christmas in eight years and is unlikely to see another this year, according to Weatherquest.

A spokesperson for Weatherquest said: “I don’t think we’re going to see any snow this year, around the festive period the public can expect westerly winds and showers.

“Christmas day will see showers and the highest temperature of the day will be around 6C. Boxing Day will have more of the same but will be a little bit colder.

“It’s the typical forecast for this time of year: Breezy, dry and frosty. If you’re looking for a White Christmas, Norway is due to have snow on Christmas Day.

“We’re actually more likely to have snow in Norfolk at Easter than we are at Christmas.”