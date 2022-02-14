'It means so much to me' - Woman's plea to help find lost engagement ring
- Credit: Emily Procner
A woman who spent more than six months designing her dream engagement ring - including using a stone belonging to her late mother - has described her heartbreak after discovering it was lost.
Emily Procner, from Dereham, realised on Monday, February 7, that the ring was not on her finger after running errands in and around the town.
Despite retracing her steps, it was nowhere to be seen.
The 47-year-old said: “It’s the most beautiful ring I have ever seen in my life and it means so much to me.
“I had been running around all day but when I eventually sat down on the sofa and looked at my hand my heart sunk into my stomach.
"I rang my partner at work and ended up in tears on the phone. We went been back to the places I had been, but we haven't found it."
Now she is hoping the public can help her in her search.
Ms Procner is asking people to keep an eye out in the following areas.
- Swaffham Veterinary Centre
- Cowper Road car park in Dereham
- Dereham high street - near Iceland, Superdrug and Greggs
- Wilkos in Dereham
- Aldi, Tesco and Morrisons in Dereham
The ring, which cost around £2,200, has a green-coloured tourmaline gem in the centre and two diamonds either side along with a platinum band with rose gold clasps.
Her mother’s white diamond can be seen underneath the tourmaline gem. The inside of the band is also rose gold.
Ms Procner, who got engaged to her partner Michael Smith last year, says they are offering a small reward to anyone who can help to find it.
She added: “There might be someone out there who picked it up.
“I would just like them to know how it means so much to us. It would be a very kind gesture to return it.
“I know for my partner, that’s an awful lot of money.
“He is a postman and has been for 20 years. It makes me feel awful that he put all that money into a ring for me and I have gone and lost it. It would be lovely for him as well.”
Anyone with any information or who finds them ring, please contact emilylady44@hotmail.com.