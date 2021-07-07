Gallery
Businesses help make care home's picturesque wildflower garden a reality
- Credit: Woodstock Care Home
Local businesses have helped a care home transform its outdoor space into a beautiful wildflower garden.
Naomi Daglish, activities coordinator at Woodstock Care Home in Gressenhall, near Dereham, said the project started after the National Trust’s ‘No Mow May’ season, which encouraged people to leave their gardens unmowed throughout May to aid pollination.
“After May, it seemed such a shame to cut it down, because there are so many beautiful flowers growing out there, so we decided to turn it into a wildflower meadow… to keep the colour going all year round,” said Ms Daglish.
Plants were donated by a staff member at online sweets retailer Sweetzys, while local waste-clearing company A & T Clearances transformed several wooden pallets into five large planter benches, sold to the home at the cost price of the pallets.
“When you’re in a wheelchair, it’s actually quite difficult to do gardening, so with these pallet benches, there’s space underneath them for the residents to sit in their wheelchair and do the gardening,” said Ms Daglish.
People wishing to contribute to the garden can call the care home on 01362 860861 and ask for Naomi Daglish.
