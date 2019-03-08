Search

Workshop weekend to encourage positive mental wellbeing

PUBLISHED: 15:13 06 June 2019

Rachel Hughes-Green and (R) Sarah Hughes-Wade of The Fire Pit Camp in Wendling. Picture: Ian Burt

Rachel Hughes-Green and (R) Sarah Hughes-Wade of The Fire Pit Camp in Wendling. Picture: Ian Burt

An event aimed at encouraging positive mental wellbeing is being held at a mid Norfolk venue later this month.

The Fire Pit Camp, in Wendling, near Dereham, is hosting its Summer Solstice and Yoga Workshop weekend, with a particular focus in helping to boost the health of men and children.

It will start on Friday, June 21 with a ticketed party in the warehouse and fields and will continue on Saturday with yoga, dancing and music workshops.

Sandra Barnes Goddess Yoga, Tommy Legge Kundalini Yoga, Ben Futter's Acro Yoga, children's yoga, a Bollywood dance class and a Norwich Samba drum workshop are some of the activities on offer, with more also set to be announced.

Tickets are available for just the Friday night from £5 and £10 and day tickets to the Saturday are £65.

For more information, visit www.thefirepitcamp.co.uk

