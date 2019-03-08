Firefighters help woman from car following collision

Emergency services were called to Yaxham Road in Dereham following a crash. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Emergency services were pressed into action after a mid-morning crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police, the ambulance service and two fire crews - from Dereham and Earlham - were called at around 9.10am this morning following reports of a collision on the B1135 Yaxham Road in Dereham.

A single vehicle was involved and officers from Norfolk Constabulary temporarily closed the road while fire crews assisted a woman from her car.

She subsequently received medical attention and the road was reopened, while the vehicle was in the process of being removed later this morning.

A spokesman from the East of England Ambulance Service added: "We were called at 9.15am with reports of a collision in Yaxham Road, Dereham.

"We sent one ambulance, however no-one required transport to hospital."