Firefighters help woman from car following collision

PUBLISHED: 13:38 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 26 September 2019

Emergency services were called to Yaxham Road in Dereham following a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to Yaxham Road in Dereham following a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Emergency services were pressed into action after a mid-morning crash.

Police, the ambulance service and two fire crews - from Dereham and Earlham - were called at around 9.10am this morning following reports of a collision on the B1135 Yaxham Road in Dereham.

A single vehicle was involved and officers from Norfolk Constabulary temporarily closed the road while fire crews assisted a woman from her car.

She subsequently received medical attention and the road was reopened, while the vehicle was in the process of being removed later this morning.

A spokesman from the East of England Ambulance Service added: "We were called at 9.15am with reports of a collision in Yaxham Road, Dereham.

"We sent one ambulance, however no-one required transport to hospital."

