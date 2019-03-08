Firefighters help woman from car following collision
PUBLISHED: 13:38 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 26 September 2019
Emergency services were pressed into action after a mid-morning crash.
Police, the ambulance service and two fire crews - from Dereham and Earlham - were called at around 9.10am this morning following reports of a collision on the B1135 Yaxham Road in Dereham.
A single vehicle was involved and officers from Norfolk Constabulary temporarily closed the road while fire crews assisted a woman from her car.
She subsequently received medical attention and the road was reopened, while the vehicle was in the process of being removed later this morning.
A spokesman from the East of England Ambulance Service added: "We were called at 9.15am with reports of a collision in Yaxham Road, Dereham.
"We sent one ambulance, however no-one required transport to hospital."
