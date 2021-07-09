Village to fundraise for school and hall with 40 yard sales

Published: 4:27 PM July 9, 2021 Updated: 5:17 PM July 9, 2021

A Norfolk village is pitching in for its local school and hall with a day of fundraising.

In one of the first big community events since the pandemic struck, residents in Yaxham, near Dereham, will raise funds for the village school by hosting a network of yard sales across the village.

“We had a similar event two years ago, and we wanted to do it annually, but then Covid hit last year,” said organiser Claire Sullivan, a Friends of Yaxham Primary School committee member.

Hosting a stall costs £5. which will go to the school, with any profits being kept by those hosting the stalls.

Car boot pitches are also available in the village hall car park.

Maps of the village, showing where the yard sales can be found, will be available at the hall for £1.

The Yaxham Community Cafe in the hall will meanwhile be fundraising for the hall’s maintenance - where the local scout group will also be running activities for youngsters.

If you would like to join the 40 people who have so far booked to host a stall, email Claire Sullivan at: dpscs@hotmail.co.uk