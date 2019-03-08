More lodges could be installed at holiday park which overcame controversy

A holiday park which overcame environmental health concerns could soon accommodate an increased number of guests.

Yaxham Waters Holiday Park, on Dereham Road, has submitted a planning application regarding the "use of land for the stationing of holiday lodges".

The proposal would provide greater flexibility in terms of the number of holiday lodges which can be positioned on site, falling in line with binding Model Standards for Caravan Sites in England (2008).

Following approval in 2008, Yaxham Waters redeveloped the former Breckland Garden Centre with 25 holiday lodges and an area for touring caravans and camping.

But the site, which also offers lodges for purchase, became embroiled in controversy in 2016 after concerns were raised over the potential for raw sewage to contaminate the adjacent river.

Members of the public complained about the smell caused by the park's sewage disposal, but environmental health assessors said the health hazard was "negligible".

In documents sent to the council, Yaxham Waters says the installation of mains drainage will combat reluctance over allowing additional lodges.

Yaxham Waters Holiday Park has been approached for comment.