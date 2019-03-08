Step forward for drop in centre plans for young people in Norfolk town

Anita Clarke, centre, at Green Pastures Community Hub on Norwich Street in Dereham. Picture: Archant Archant

Plans for a counselling service and drop in centre to help young people with mental health issues in Dereham have moved closer to completion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The service, based at 4 Bennett House, will offer counselling for those with mental health issues, as well as a drop in facility, aimed at young people at risk of suicide.

Anita Clarke, from Love Dereham, the group behind the project, said counselling would be offered by Christian group the 4Cs and drop in sessions could begin running from autumn this year.

"It will be used by them during the day and we'll be running some things starting from September in the evenings," she said.

"The 4Cs may start using it from July. There will be some drop in sessions taking place as well as other activities, which we're hoping to start from September."

READ MORE: Dereham department store set for revamp as plans for new 800 user gym on site unveiled

An application to change the use of the vacant 24 sqm site, on Norwich Street, from retail to the counselling service was sent to planning authority Breckland Council during the week ending Tuesday, June 11, and did not propose any building works.

It states: "The premises has been used for many years as a shop, most recently selling sewing and embroidery prerequisites.

You may also want to watch:

"The application is for change of use from a retail premises to a counselling or drop in centre for people with mental health issues.

"The drop in facility will be aimed particularly at young people at risk of suicide.

"The premises will also be used from time to time as an area for prayer and meditation."

READ MORE: Zero carbon affordable homes could be built in mid Norfolk town

The 4Cs described as "a voluntary organisation offering compassionate, client-centred counselling at affordable rates" have centres in Norwich, King's Lynn and an existing set up in Dereham where they are currently based at the town's Baptist Church.

The service, which will be based in a listing building which formerly housed the embroidery shop Stitch Up Look Sharp, will not require employment of any staff or need any parking spaces.

There were no objections to the proposal from Highways or the historic buildings consultant.

The council will make their decision on the plans for the new service by Friday, August 2.

What do you think about the plans for the new Dereham counselling and drop in service? Email dft.news@archant.co.uk to share your thoughts about the project.