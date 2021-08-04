Your Say - The best places to eat and drink in Dereham
- Credit: Denise Bradley
With outdoor and indoor hospitality back open for three months now, people across Dereham and its surrounding villages have been rediscovering their favourite places for a cup of tea or a meal. Reporter Noah Vickers asked people in Dereham for the best spots to eat or drink.
Harry Harvey, who is in 70s, retired and living in Dereham said: "We've been to Spice Fusion a couple of times. The food there is nice and the Covid precautions were really well organised."
Pat Baylis, 86, who is retired and lives in Ashill, said: "We like going to Sweetleaf Café, down the high street. A bacon bap is what I usually go for."
His wife Diane, 77, agreed: "It's good value food and they're nice people. The café is always nice and clean too."
She added that her menu order there was a toasted teacake with apricot jam.
Adrian Curston, who is 47 and lives in Dereham, said he was a fan of the town's Gregg's Café, located at the bottom of the Market Place.
Asked for his favourite order, he said he liked getting a sausage roll and a latte there.
David Rudling, 77, who is retired and lives in Mattishall said: "There's a café in the village called Tabnabs, which I think is a naval expression."
"It is a good place to go for coffee and cakes," he added.
Jordan Collins, a 23-year-old full time mum who lives in the town said happy meals at the town's McDonalds were popular with her kids.
"The Sunshine Cafe, near Iceland, is also good for hot drinks and breakfast," she said.