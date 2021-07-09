News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Your Say: Will you keep wearing a face mask when restrictions are eased?

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 5:30 AM July 9, 2021   
We asked people in Dereham if they'll keep wearing a face mask when restrictions are eased

As the date nears when all coronavirus restrictions, including wearing a face mask, are expected to be lifted, we asked people in Dereham their thoughts.

Pauline Ward, 76, retired, from Toftwood

Pauline Ward, 76, retired from Toftwood, said: "I'll wear a mask in shops and if I'm on public transport. I'm not sure about the restrictions really, I don't know if we should go completely removed."

Brenda Calvert, 71, retired from Hertfordshire

Brenda Calvert, 71, retired from Hertfordshire, said: "Yes, I just feel a bit more safe wearing a mask but it's not so bad in the open air."

Steve Calvert, 70 retired from Hertfordshire

Steve Calvert, 70, retired from Hertfordshire, said; "I think wearing a mask should be mandatory. I personally think on the streets and in the shops."

Gail Brighton, 65, Dereham

Gail Brighton, 65, from Dereham, said: "I will keep wearing a mask. I don't really think it's too sensible [to ease restrictions] I work in a care home, I've seen the devastation Covid-19 has caused, I also had it myself. I just feel safer wearing a mask."

Stephanie Hubbard, 62, a self-employed cleaner from Dereham

Stephanie Hubbard, 62, a self-employed cleaner from Dereham, said: "It's sensible in shops and in schools [to wear a mask]. I do think restrictions should be eased because of the economy but I don't know how they are going to do it."

Mike Greenwood, 65, a farm manger from Dereham

Mike Greenwood, 65, a farm manager from Dereham, said: "I think restrictions should be eased because of economic reasons. It's time to learn to live with the virus."

