Published: 7:00 AM July 17, 2021

Carol Knights said Wells was "beautiful" but can "get busy". - Credit: Noah Vickers

With most foreign travel still dependent on negative Covid tests, even from July 19, days out in our beautiful county may be the way to go this summer. Reporter Noah Vickers asked people in Dereham about their favourite spots.

Carol Knights, 72, who is retired and lives in the town, said: “Wells. It’s just so beautiful. It can get very busy, that’s the only thing.”

She added that she was also a fan of the Cromer Pier Show.

Sam Kingsland said she liked taking her children to Walcott, a little down the coast from Mundesley. - Credit: Noah Vickers

Sam Kingsland, 47, who lives in Dereham said: “I’ve got four kids, and I like to take them to Walcott. There’s no amusements there, so it’s quiet - and cheap. They have a brilliant fish and chip shop too."

Molly Matthews said she liked visiting "anywhere on the coast", particularly Wells-next-the-Sea. - Credit: Noah Vickers

Molly Matthews, 82, who is retired and lives in the town, said: “Anywhere on the coast really - I like to go to Wells, and go walking from the pine woods to the sea and along the shore.”

Jorge Martines said the beaches at Cromer, Great Yarmouth and Wells were all fantastic days out. - Credit: Noah Vickers

Jorge Martines, a 55-year-old delivery driver, who lives in the town, said: “Visiting the coast is our favourite. The beaches at Great Yarmouth, Cromer or Wells are all great, and have good walks.”

William English said that anywhere on Norfolk's north coast made for an enjoyable day trip. - Credit: Noah Vickers

William English, 82, who is retired and lives in Mattishall, said: “Anywhere on the north coast. The last time I went up there, I went to Wells, and I enjoy getting a fish and chips after a walk.”

Helena Monsanto said she enjoyed listening to the sounds of the sea. - Credit: Noah Vickers

Helena Monsanto, 39, who works in a school and lives in Dereham, said: “I like Sheringham. It’s nice to go walking, and just listen to the sounds of the sea - it’s very relaxing.”