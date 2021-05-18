News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

Your Say - How councillors could improve Dereham

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 4:00 PM May 18, 2021   
Chris George

Chris George, 26, pointed out that the range of shops in Dereham could be improved. - Credit: Noah Vickers

We hit the streets to ask residents how local councillors could make improvements to Dereham. 

Chris George, 26, who lives in the town and works in warehousing, said: “Some more shops would be a good thing - it’s mainly charity shops that we’ve got in Dereham.”

Nitradi Savage

Nitradi Savage, 40, said that traffic south of the A47 could be better managed. - Credit: Noah Vickers

Nitradi Savage, 40, a care assistant who also lives in the town said: “Traffic near the Railway Tavern could be better managed.

“They need to look at it, because there are too many traffic lights when you’re coming out of Toftwood, or from Tesco.”

Audrey Foster

Audrey Foster, 95, said she was disappointed to see trees cut down near the old maltings. - Credit: Noah Vickers

Audrey Foster, 95, said: “The biggest thing is our trees. I live near the old maltings, where all the trees we used to look at have been taken down.” 

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Foster added that some parts of the town could do with a clean.

“What people must think when they come here and see Dereham,” she said. 

Helen Cramp

Helen Cramp, 72, said that too many new homes had sprung up in recent years, worsening the town's congestion problem. - Credit: Noah Vickers

Most Read

  1. 1 Hopes of 'new era' for town as businesses reopen indoors
  2. 2 Garage owner has five months to clear site or face jail
  3. 3 Hunt for wanted man often seen in Norwich and Dereham
  1. 4 Mayor's plan for town's future after "tough year" of Covid
  2. 5 Indian variant Covid cases in Norfolk 'cause to be cautious'
  3. 6 Heavy downpours and strong winds to batter Norfolk
  4. 7 New school starts hiring as steel frame is installed
  5. 8 A47 tailbacks as roadworks move west near Norwich
  6. 9 'Let air in' - New campaign launched as lockdown measures eased
  7. 10 Magnet fishermen catch a stolen moped in broad

Helen Cramp, 72, who lives in Shipdham, said: “They’ve built thousands of houses in the last few years - it’s just awful. At the weekends, it’s practically a no-go area [because of the traffic].”

She added: “When I first moved here, there were proper little shops in the town, and now it’s dying on its feet.”

Douglas Speed

Douglas Speed, 78, said the town could be made more accessible for people with mobility problems. - Credit: Noah Vickers

Douglas Speed, 78, said accessibility in the town could be improved for people who use mobility scooters, particularly around Littlefields and Mary Unwin Road.

“Some of the hedges in Dereham are very high, and motorists coming towards you can’t always see you when you’re [obscured behind one] on a mobility scooter,” he said.

Tony Sansom

Tony Sansom, 72, said "ear-splitting" overhead fighter jets made it harder to enjoy his garden. - Credit: Noah Vickers

Tony Sansom, 72, who lives on the edge of Dereham, said the town suffered from excessive military aircraft noise. 

“It’s the fighter jets which cause a lot of noise at times. It seems to have got worse in the last two or three years,” he said.

“I like to be able to sit out in my garden, but sometimes I can’t, because of the ear-splitting noise overhead.”
 

People
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An accident took place between Swaffham and Narborough on Wednesday, May 12

Norfolk Live

Road cleared after three-vehicle collision on A47

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The gates being replaced on Norwich Road.

Heritage

New level-crossing installed ahead of railway’s grand reopening

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
The Railway Tavern, Dereham Owner Paul Sandford has teamed up with Age UK to put together care pack

Business

'Makes it all worthwhile' - Pub's prestigious business award

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Freya and Franklin Seabright

Business

'It's ginormous' - Students' delight with stage school's new studio

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus