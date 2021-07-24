Your Say - What are Dereham's favourite shops?
- Credit: Noah Vickers
Despite the pressures hitting Britain's high streets, Dereham still enjoys a good range of shops. This week, reporter Noah Vickers hit the streets to ask locals about their favourite shops in the town.
Jim Stebbings, 79, who is retired and lives in Dereham said: "The thing I admire about Dereham is that I can get most of the things that I need - from a washing machine, to washing up liquid. I'm going to go and get some glass cut this morning. So there's not much you can't get in Dereham - the shopping I think is very good."
Carole McCleary, 72, who is retired and also lives in the town said: "I like the fruit stall we have at the market. All their fruit and veg is so fresh."
Louise Rowe, 37, a secondary school teacher who lives in Toftwood said: "The patisserie [stall at the market] is definitely our favourite, we love that one - the cheesecake they have there is especially good. In terms of actual shops, Boots is probably the one I use the most."
Conal O'Donnell, 70, who is retired and lives in Dereham said: "I really like the hardware shop. I do feel loyalty to our independent shops - they may cost a little bit more but so what? And you are, hopefully, supporting your high street environment, so I'm very happy to do that."
You may also want to watch:
Sheena Chambers, 73, who lives in Dereham and works at the golf club, said: "Peacocks is my favourite - it's the only decent clothes shop in the town."
Jean Everhard, 78, who works in banking and lives in Toftwood said: "We've got a lovely big shopping centre and I use them all."
She highlighted the town's charity shops in particular: "I've just taken some stuff to Venture Farm Animal Trust, and the RSPCA charity shop is also good."
Most Read
- 1 Farmers hope to open egg shop in football club car park
- 2 'Cold and desolate' - Anne Robinson's Countdown jibe at Norfolk
- 3 Watch: 91-year-old woman's stirring poem 'Wake Up Britain'
- 4 Fire door company hiring more staff despite pandemic
- 5 Covid testing bus arrives at Dereham supermarket
- 6 Police chief warns of 'inevitable' rise in certain crimes after pandemic
- 7 Public hearing for long-delayed A47 dualling plans
- 8 Barman suffered fractured eye socket after being punched on night out
- 9 Where you are most likely to get your bike stolen in Norfolk
- 10 Work starts on new park in heart of town