Your Say: What is Dereham lacking?

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 6:00 AM September 30, 2021   
People in Dereham have been having their say on whether the town is lacking anything

Dereham has plenty going for it, with its rich history, sports facilities and buzzing high street. 

But is there anything people in the mid Norfolk town feel it is lacking?

During a busy lunchtime, Chief Reporter Tom Chapman asked locals for their thoughts.

Arthur Lupton, who lives in Dereham

Arthur Lupton, from Dereham, said: "It would be nice to see the old market back in the car park, but to be honest that's about it. Other than that, lovely. We certainly don't need any more supermarkets."

Lorraine Clarke, 47, who lives in Necton but works in Dereham

Lorraine Clarke, 47, who lives in Necton but works in the town, added: "I would probably say it lacks some of the bigger name shops you find in other towns. For me personally, that's what would make a difference. 

"I definitely think it is missing more high-end retail, which would perhaps encourage more shoppers. And maybe some classy restaurants, too. It's quite interesting, though, because it has a swimming pool and has maintained its cinema."

John Wallis, 55, from Dereham

John Wallis, 55, from Dereham, said: "With Dereham, it is what it is. I'm in business myself, so I understand a shop needs a critical mass. For certain shops, the critical mass simply isn't here because of the population size. For bigger stuff, Norwich isn't that far and the bus services are reasonable."

Elaine Groom, 64, who lives in Dereham

Elaine Groom, 64, who lives in Dereham, added: "It's a lovely place, Dereham, and you've got all you need. I would say there are a lot of charity shops, but I don't mind because I like them.

"Maybe it could do with a few clothes shops, especially for men. Even when shops do stock men's clothing, you've not got as good a selection as you do for women."

Mandy Clapham, 54, who lives in Easton but always does her shopping in Dereham

Mandy Clapham, 54, who lives in Easton but always does her shopping in Dereham, said: "I only have positive things to say about Dereham's facilities. The parking is convenient and you've got a good range of shops. 

"You've got a nice range of charity shops, independents, pubs, the cinema. What more do you want? Perhaps there needs to be something more for young people, to bring them this way."

Ellie Rickinson, 25, from Dereham

Ellie Rickinson, 25, from Dereham, added: "I wish it had more places to eat for evening meals. If you want to go out for a nice date night, there's not really anywhere ideal. There's not a lot for young people in terms of places to shop for clothes."

