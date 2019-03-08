Zero carbon affordable homes could be built in mid Norfolk town

SeEd Living are hoping to build nine zero carbon affordable flats on a vacant plot of land in Dereham, on Sandy Lane. Pictured, how the flats miSeEd Living are hoping to build nine zero carbon affordable flats on a vacant plot of land in Dereham, on Sandy Lane. Pictured, how the flats might look. Photo: SeEd Living Ltd.ght look. Photo: SeEd Living Ltd. Archant

Empty land in a mid Norfolk town could be transformed into a block of zero carbon, sustainably built flats, if a redevelopment project is given the green light.

Developers SeEd Living Ltd want to transform a vacant residential plot on Dereham's Sandy Lane into nine "much needed" homes.

The 1,300 square metre site, previously home to a demolished 1950s property used as a children's day nursery, stands empty, while the council make their decision.

And the developers, who submitted their application to Breckland Council on Wednesday, May 22, hope to get planning permission to begin the for the one and two bed flats by mid-July.

Architect and builder Carl Dodd, who runs SeEd Living Ltd with business partner Peter Cox, said the firm's focus was on energy efficiency, sustainable living, and affordability.

Mr Dodd, 52, from Cambridge, said: "We want to build something that proved we could build smaller affordable accommodation and keep those principles in mind.

"I don't think many people are doing this and it is a bit unique."

He added: "My son lives in Norwich and actually getting on the housing ladder is very difficult for his generation.

"We were made aware this land had lain dormant for a while.

"It's had a bit of a chequered planning history and is quite a difficult site to put something on.

"We're interested in housing people can afford to buy and live in, and trying to give people an opportunity. There's enough social housing provision and renting in Dereham already."

The two storey flats will have built in high speed broadband, energy efficient appliances, automated heating, lighting and security controls, and electric vehicle charging, with parking.

And SeEd "aim to provide near zero carbon homes" using "solar and battery storage technology" and "passive ventilation features".

One neighbour raised concerns about the amount of parking, and said: "Most people will park on the road by the entrance causing a obstruction to pedestrians.

"Many other cars come round this corner quite fast so this could result in damage.

"There are quite a few children playing in the area and I feel the extra traffic may be dangerous."

However, no objections were raised by highways, countryside consultants, air quality officers, gasworks or the National Grid, as long as the project met conditions including asbestos removal.

