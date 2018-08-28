Search

A day to forget for Dereham Town as AFC Sudbury run riot

PUBLISHED: 14:31 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:18 16 December 2018

Joe Gatting's double was in vain as Dereham lost 8-2 at AFC Sudbury. Picture: Archant

Dereham Town suffered an embarrassing defeat on the road to AFC Sudbury in the Bostik North.

Sudbury almost took the lead in the sixth minute when Darryl Coakley nearly caught out Dereham keeper Elliot Pride with a wind assisted effort from distance.

Ben Hunter then played a neat one two on the edge of the box before blazing wide.

The home side continued to press pushing the Magpies into their own half. In the 23rd minute Sudbury’s Paul Hayes latched onto a long direct ball and with the visitors appealing for offside lobbed the ball over Pride to put his side in front.

In the 40th minute Tom Dettamar played the ball up to Hayes and the striker progressed before beating the exposed Pride for his second of the afternoon. Things got worse for Dereham minutes later when Hayes found Callum Harrison and he curled home a brilliant 25 yard drive.

In added time Walker made a close range save from Joe Gatting after Jamie Forshaw had played him in.

With the wind now in their favour the Magpies were able to commit more men forward and both Forshaw and Gatting soon had shots charged down.

However, Sudbury increased their advantage in the 53rd minute through Reece Harris’ lob.

The home side scored again in the 59th minute when Harrison curled the ball home from 20 yards with Dereham failing to compete. Minutes later Harrison skilfully turned outside the box and drilled home to complete his hat-trick.

Dereham reduced the deficit in the 68th minute when Joe Gatting netted with a low drive. The visiting striker then got on the end of Ollie Ebbage’s long clearance but fired over.

Tom Monk added to Dereham’s misery in the 84th minute when he steered home Harrison’s cross from close range. The Magpies immediately reduced the deficit again through Gatting after picking up Beaumont’s through ball. In added time Sudbury substitute Mekhi McKenzie netted his side’s eighth from close range to complete the scoring.

