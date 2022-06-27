Superb ton from Brendan Scott

A superb century from opener Brendan Scott secured a thrilling victory for Bradenham over high-flyers Hethersett & Tas Valley.

The Bears won by six wickets on Saturday after chasing down Hethersett's impressive 250-5 with 13 balls to spare.

Scott's stunning 133 from 155 balls was the highlight of the innings, and he was ably supported by Will Dewing who smashed 58 from just 32 balls.

Bradenham Cricket Club playing at The Green - Credit: Tim Evans

Bradenham sit seventh in the Norfolk Cricket Alliance Division One, one place above Dereham who lost to Swardeston's second team at the weekend.

Having won the toss, the home side elected to field at The Green and Martin Fox soon had the dangerous Tom Collishaw caught in the gulley for two.

But Ben France and Ben Way put responded by putting on a determined partnership of 103, before the latter returned a catch into the hands of Jeff Turner for a dogged 38.

France was going well and, together with new partner Ian Bryce, they took advantage of the lightning-fast outfield by tearing into the Bears' attack.

France eventually went for 88, caught behind by glovesman Scott off Dewing's bowling, before Tom Donnelly picked up Bryce's wicket in his return spell.

Set a daunting but 'getable' target given the excellent batting surface and speedy outfield, regular openers Scott and Matt Blowers began cautiously.

Scott was soon into his stride, however, dispatching some classy drives.

Blowers departed first for just six runs, with the score on 42. New man at the crease Marcus Evans could only add four before he was caught.

Skipper Rob Ellis joined Scott and they began to eat into the formidable Tas total.

Both were dominating the visitor’s attack but Ellis went to a great catch at cover for 38 with the score on 157.

Dewing then helped to pick up the run rate with some clean hitting and saw the Bears home alongside Scott.

"This was a great win for us," said the captain, Ellis. "We knew Tas were a good side, but back-to-back wins means we have some confidence to take into the second half of the season.

"Brendan was immense today and worked really hard for the team. It was a great innings."

The match was sponsored by RW Duffield Ltd. Bradenham's main sponsor is WC Littleproud & Sons.