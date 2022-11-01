News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > Sport

Cricket club stages end-of-season awards night

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:33 AM November 1, 2022
Mike Thomas, Juliet Gates, Sonia Thomas, Zac Thomas, Isaac Blackford, Megan Herbert, Rob Ellis and Hennie King

Prize winners at Bradenham Cricket Club's awards night (from L to R): Mike Thomas, Juliet Gates, Sonia Thomas, Zac Thomas, Isaac Blackford, Megan Herbert, Rob Ellis and Hennie King - Credit: Tim Evans

Bradenham Cricket Club has staged its annual end-of-season dinner and presentation evening.

Almost 70 guests including players, families, sponsors and friends of the club gathered at the George Hotel, Swaffham, on Friday (October 28) evening.

They heard chairman Tim Evans' report on another hugely successful season, which saw both senior teams maintain their Norfolk Alliance status.

Prize winners from Bradenham Cricket Club's ladies section

Prize winners from Bradenham Cricket Club's ladies section - Credit: Tim Evans

Meanwhile, a young Sunday friendly XI performed well, and both the ladies and junior sections are flourishing.

Award winners were as follows:

  • Martin Handley trophy - Hennie King and Megan Herbert
  • Sunday player of the year - Isaac Blackford
  • Most improved player - Sam Westgate
  • Club person of the year - the Thomas family
  • Ladies batter of the year - Juliet Gates
  • Ladies bowler of the year - Sonia Thomas
  • Young player of the year - Isaac Blackford
  • A team player of the year - Isaac Blackford
  • First team player of the year - Rob Ellis


The club will host its annual general meeting on November 14 (7pm).

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Police were called to Stone Road in Toftwood, Dereham, following a fail-to-stop crash

Passenger injured in fail-to-stop crash near Dereham

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
St Margaret's Church in Worthing, near Dereham, has launched a £20,000 fundraiser

Church launches £20,000 fundraiser to replace lights and heating

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Members of Dereham Men's Shed built a community library for the Queen Mother's Garden

Gallery

Community library installed as public garden's revamp nears completion

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Outside Starlings Toymaster in Dereham is assistant manager Pearl Norton. Picture: Ian Burt

Christmas buying well under way as shoppers look to spread costs

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon