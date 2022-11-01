Cricket club stages end-of-season awards night

Prize winners at Bradenham Cricket Club's awards night (from L to R): Mike Thomas, Juliet Gates, Sonia Thomas, Zac Thomas, Isaac Blackford, Megan Herbert, Rob Ellis and Hennie King - Credit: Tim Evans

Bradenham Cricket Club has staged its annual end-of-season dinner and presentation evening.

Almost 70 guests including players, families, sponsors and friends of the club gathered at the George Hotel, Swaffham, on Friday (October 28) evening.

They heard chairman Tim Evans' report on another hugely successful season, which saw both senior teams maintain their Norfolk Alliance status.

Prize winners from Bradenham Cricket Club's ladies section - Credit: Tim Evans

Meanwhile, a young Sunday friendly XI performed well, and both the ladies and junior sections are flourishing.

Award winners were as follows:

Martin Handley trophy - Hennie King and Megan Herbert

Sunday player of the year - Isaac Blackford

Most improved player - Sam Westgate

Club person of the year - the Thomas family

Ladies batter of the year - Juliet Gates

Ladies bowler of the year - Sonia Thomas

Young player of the year - Isaac Blackford

A team player of the year - Isaac Blackford

First team player of the year - Rob Ellis





The club will host its annual general meeting on November 14 (7pm).