Cricket club stages end-of-season awards night
Published: 11:33 AM November 1, 2022
- Credit: Tim Evans
Bradenham Cricket Club has staged its annual end-of-season dinner and presentation evening.
Almost 70 guests including players, families, sponsors and friends of the club gathered at the George Hotel, Swaffham, on Friday (October 28) evening.
They heard chairman Tim Evans' report on another hugely successful season, which saw both senior teams maintain their Norfolk Alliance status.
Meanwhile, a young Sunday friendly XI performed well, and both the ladies and junior sections are flourishing.
Award winners were as follows:
- Martin Handley trophy - Hennie King and Megan Herbert
- Sunday player of the year - Isaac Blackford
- Most improved player - Sam Westgate
- Club person of the year - the Thomas family
- Ladies batter of the year - Juliet Gates
- Ladies bowler of the year - Sonia Thomas
- Young player of the year - Isaac Blackford
- A team player of the year - Isaac Blackford
- First team player of the year - Rob Ellis
The club will host its annual general meeting on November 14 (7pm).