Bragging rights for Bradenham after crucial win over Dereham

Bradenham's cricketers have the bragging rights after earning a crucial five-wicket victory over local rivals Dereham.

With only a point separating them, both sides went into Saturday's game knowing only a win would do.

And it was the Bears who came out on top, chasing down Dereham's 173 with more than eight overs to spare.

Bradenham's cricketers pictured in action during a previous game - Credit: Tim Evans

Bradenham remain seventh in Division One of the Norfolk Cricket Alliance on 142 points, while Dereham slip into the relegation zone on 121 points having been leapfrogged by Old Buckenham - who shocked high-flying Sprowston.

After winning the toss, the visitors invited Dereham to bat and opener Liam Cameron was soon gone, shouldering arms to a Tom Donnelly in-swinger as he was bowled for four.

Dan Lake soon followed, with Brendan Scott taking the first of two excellent catches standing up off the wily Martin Fox’s bowling.

Neil Irons joined captain Duncan Hewitt and they produced Dereham’s best partnership to repair the early damage, before the latter departed for 36 to an excellent grab by opposite number Rob Ellis.

Irons was next to go, bowled by Will Dewing for 57, triggering a steady procession of wickets as the tail fell relatively cheaply.

Jeff Turner was the pick of the visiting bowlers, taking 4-13.

In reply, Bradenham openers Scott and Matt Blowers made a cautious start before the former was dismissed for just three runs.

Josh Watts made 15 and Ellie added 20 before Dewing took centre stage, playing a host of elegant shots all around the ground for his 52 not out.

Despite the Bears being five wickets down with 60 still required at one stage, Dewing was irrepressible and saw his side home with help from Marcus Evans (19) and Turner (28no).

Following the match, a thrilled Ellis said: "It was an important match today and we’re delighted to come away with a win.

"I’m pleased that everyone contributed right across the team and the result was fairly comfortable in the end."

Bradenham will next face Old Buckenham at The Green on Saturday (August 6).

The match was sponsored by M Neave Carpentry and Building Services. Bradenham Cricket Club's principal sponsor is WC Littleproud and Son.