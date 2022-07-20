Bradenham suffer defeat at hands of Downham & Stow

Bradenham's cricketers pictured in action at The Green - Credit: Tim Evans

Bradenham's cricketers fell to another defeat in their latest game at Downham and Stow.

The visitors were thumped by seven wickets after being bowled out for a modest 169 on Saturday, July 16.

Downham and Stow reached their target with more than 11 overs to spare.

The loss leaves the Bears seventh in the Norfolk Cricket Alliance Division One.

Put into bat, Bradenham were on the wrong end of a devastating spell from opening bowler Owen Stacey, who removed Brendan Scott (9), Matt Blowers (0) and Josh Watts (0).

Captain Rob Ellis was tasked with saving the day and batted for a gritty 52, but was fast running out of partners.

One bright spark was a brilliant cameo from tail-ender Alex Bates, who made a quick-fire 46.

In reply, Downham and Stow made light work of their chase.

Will Dewing, Ellis and Jeff Turner took a wicket apiece, but it was not enough as opening batter Jason Porter made an accomplished 57 not out.