Bears suffer six-wicket loss at Sprowston

Bradenham suffered their second loss of the season at Sprowston - Credit: Tim Evans

There was more disappointment for Bradenham as they were well beaten at Sprowston in their second game of the season.

The Bears fell to a six-wicket loss on Saturday, as the home side successfully chased a target of 88 runs in just 22 overs.

Visiting skipper Rob Ellis elected to bat on what turned out to be a spicy track.

Opening batter Brendan Scott was bowled as early as the second over, which set the tone for the afternoon.

Members of Bradenham's First XI before the loss at Sprowston - Credit: Tim Evans

Marcus Evans soon followed as he was caught at slip for a duck, and Ellis himself added only three runs before being bowled.

Matt Blowers was still there, however, and a brief rally alongside Josh Watts saw Bradenham move the score to 49.

But, with Watts caught for nine, the Norfolk Alliance Division One newcomers were four wickets down and staring down the barrel.

And, when Will Dewing was dismissed for 20, the writing really was on the wall.

An unfortunate run out saw the end of Jeff Turner and, after Blowers was finally caught for a dogged 29, the Bradenham tail could only add nine more runs.

Faced with the unlikely prospect of bowling Sprowston out for less than 88, Bradenham were given an early glimmer of hope as Dewing had opener Murrell caught behind off the first ball of the innings.

He accounted for no.3 Hales in the same manner, before Palmer and Rush were trapped lbw by Alex Bates and captain Ellis respectively.

But these would prove to be the final wickets of the day as Sprowston dug in to win the match with 28 overs to spare.

An understandably downbeat Ellis said there was plenty of work to do in the batting department.

"Our batting let us down today and we just didn’t apply ourselves well enough," he said.

"Obviously, there is a lot to work on and I’m looking for a significant improvement in our next match."

The Bears' next game is at home to Downham Stow on Saturday (May 14).

Ashmanaugh & Barton Wanderers - who beat Bradenham in the first weekend of the season - sit top of the league after two games.

The match at Sprowston was sponsored by Ellis Construction Management Services Ltd. Bradenham Cricket Club's main sponsor is WC Littleproud and Son.