Bradenham still searching for win after Downham & Stow defeat

Bradenham are still looking for their first league win of the season after falling to defeat at home to Downham and Stow.

The Bears were all out by the 33rd over for a modest 112, with Matt Blowers and Will Dewing the joint-top scorers having notched 22 runs apiece.

Despite a brave effort from the hosts, D&S chased their target down in the 29th over.

Members of Bradenham Cricket Club's First XI - Credit: Tim Evans

It means Bradenham have lost their first three games in the Norfolk Alliance Division 1 this term, and sit second-bottom of the league.

Invited to bat by the visitors on Saturday, the Bears’ top order - who have struggled recently - were still out of touch, with only Blowers offering some resistance.

Brendan Scott went to a spectacular one-handed catch by D&S’ wicket keeper with the score on 14, and Blowers, Marcus Evans (7) and Rob Ellis (0) could only advance the score to 45.

The middle order of Dewing, Jeff Turner (14) and Harry Steward, who scored 21 in his first match of the season, promised a recovery - but it never materialised and the tail-enders added little.

As D&S set about chasing their target, batsmen Watson and Eagle made a watchful start to move the score to 37, before the former was was caught by Steward off Ellis for 22.

Bradenham Cricket Club skipper Rob Ellis - Credit: Tim Evans

And two quick wickets fell as Ellis trapped High lbw and, with the score unchanged, Scott took a brilliant leg-side catch to dismiss Eagle off the bowling of Tom Donnelly.

Despite Bradenham finding some momentum, the prospect of an unlikely-looking result soon evaporated as Corbett and Morgan took D&S' score past 100 and won the match a few balls later.

Bears skipper Rob Ellis said: "Once again, our batters' form was found wanting and we couldn’t post a decent enough total for us to bowl at.

"We really need to improve this aspect of our game if we’re to gain any success, and this is what we’ll be working on going forward.”

The match was sponsored by Norfolk Countryside Care Ltd. Bradenham Cricket Club's main sponsor is WC Littleproud and Son.

Bradenham's next match will see them travel to Swardeston to face their second XI on Saturday (May 21). They have won two of their first three games.