Bradenham's cricketers safe but Dereham relegated

Will Dewing bowls in a previous game for Bradenham - Credit: Bradenham Cricket Club

Bradenham ensured their Division One status with a brave performance at title-chasing Hethersett and Tas Valley.

In what was a tense match, the Bears' bowling and fielding display went a long way towards securing the eight points required to be mathematically safe.

Meanwhile, local rivals Dereham went into the weekend knowing they needed a good away win at Swardeston II's to stand any chance of survival.

Bradenham Cricket Club in action during a previous match at The Green - Credit: Bradenham Cricket Club

Despite a brave performance of their own, which saw them post 292 in their 50 overs, they ultimately lost by two wickets.

It means they will play in the Norfolk Cricket Alliance Division Two next season.

Bradenham captain Rob Ellis asked Tas to bat first on Saturday, and their opener Ben France was lucky to survive an early appeal for caught behind off the bowling of Will Dewing.

His good fortune did not hold, however, as he was trapped lbw off Dewing's very next delivery.

Sam Morton and Ian Bryce produced the host's best partnership of the innings, putting on 113 for the third wicket.

Bryce finally went for 69, with Tim Hoare taking an excellent catch at mid-wicket. Morton was later stumped by glovesman Brendan Scott for 57.

Bradenham's cricketers have managed to avoid relegation from the Norfolk Cricket Alliance Division One - Credit: Bradenham Cricket Club

With Al Bates, Sol Poole and Jeff Turner also contributing with the ball, the Tas tail could only add 34 more runs towards their total of 229.

With five bowling points secured, the Bears knew they needed a minimum of 175 runs to get the necessary batting points.

Opening partnership Scott and Matt Blowers played carefully in putting on 42 for the first wicket, before the latter was caught for 26.

Scott (32) and no.3 Liam Kevern (19) were both trapped lbw, leaving the score 90/3.

Ellis was going well but, with Dewing, Josh Watts, Turner and Hoare all falling cheaply, Bradenham slipped to 121/7.

Bradenham Cricket Club captain Rob Ellis - Credit: Bradenham Cricket Club

With the 175-run target looking a long way off, Bates delivered an invaluable cameo, scoring a quick 27 off 34 balls which included two sixes.

Ellis was caught for an excellent 54, but the Bears closed on 193.

A delighted Rob Ellis said: "It’s been a hard summer, but it was mission accomplished today.

"Our ambition at the start of the season was to stay in the division and we knew what we had to do.

"The team executed the plan to a man and I couldn’t be more pleased."