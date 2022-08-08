Bradenham lose all-important clash against Old Buckenham

Will Dewing bowling for Bradenham Cricket Club at The Green - Credit: Tim Evans

Bradenham struggled with the bat as they fell to a damaging loss against Old Buckenham.

In what was an all-important match, the Bears were bowled out for a dismal 102 in pursuit of a relatively modest 176 posted by the visitors.

Defeat on Saturday saw Old Buckenham leapfrog Bradenham into seventh place in the Norfolk Cricket Alliance Division One, with just four points separating the sides who have both won four games this season and lost 11.

Home captain Rob Ellis won the toss and invited Bucks to bat first at The Green.

The opening pair put on 27 for the first wicket before Alex Bates had Nathan Muggeridge caught by Will Dewing.

Matthew Bint and Walker Everitt moved the score on to 85, but their progress was brought to a grinding halt when stand-in wicket-keeper Matt Blowers stumped the former off Ellis' bowling for 45.

Ellis also trapped Goodrum (0) lbw and then accounted for James Heaney who made a useful 35.

Blowers, who was having a good day behind the stumps, went on to catch Daniel Bint off the bowling of Jeff Turner and Joel Meredith off Dewing.

The Bears worked hard in the field and were rewarded as Bucks posted a more-than-gettable 176 from their 50 overs.

Ellis finished with figures of 4-34, and the performance of youth player Solomon Poole was worthy of praise. He took 1-29 and was unlucky not to get more.

Bradenham fancied their chances of recording another victory, but had not accounted for a terrific showing from Bucks' opening bowlers, Meredith and Daniel Bint.

Both bowled with pace and hostility, and the hosts' top order was unable to cope. Blowers, Marcus Evans, Josh Watts, Ellis and Dewing were all back in the hutch with only 29 runs on the board.

Bradenham’s man-of-the-match Jeff Turner played responsibly for his 37, aided by Tim Hoare (8) and a cameo from Bates (18), but the innings petered out after 24 overs.

A disappointed Rob Ellis said: "Having restricted Bucks in their innings, we didn’t bat well against the early pace from their opening pair.

"Our application left a lot to be desired and we never really recovered.”

The match was sponsored by M Neave Carpentry & Building Services. Bradenham Cricket Club's main sponsor is WC Littleproud and Son.