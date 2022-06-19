Bradenham notch second win of the season at Lowestoft

Brendan Scott batting for Bradenham against Lowestoft at the Denes Oval - Credit: Sid Cole

Bradenham chalked up their second win of the campaign in a low-scoring affair at Lowestoft.

The Bears produced a spirited performance in the field to bowl the home side out for 105, before chasing down their target in 33 overs.

They now sit seventh in the Norfolk Alliance Division One after eight games.

With rain forecast all day and a cool wind blowing on Saturday, Lowestoft won the toss and elected to bat.

Will Dewing in full flow with the ball for Bradenham against Lowestoft - Credit: Sid Cole

True to form, the visitors' opening bowler Tom Donnelley struck early in his first over, bowling David George for 3.

Martin Fox was his usual, frugal self and, with Bradenham's fielding showing huge improvement, Lowestoft found it difficult to score.

Fox caught and bowled opener Craig Guy for 16, before also accounting for no.4 Dominic Hailey who was caught by Marcus Evans for a duck.

Donnelly was soon back in the action, catching Tom Brice for 16 off the bowling of Alex Bates, and it was only Charlie Duckmanton in the home team's middle order who showed resistance, notching 24 off 49 balls.

Amid light rainfall, Bradenham were glad to see Dewing pick up three more wickets, Bates two more and captain Rob Ellis chipping in with a run out.

With rain still falling, Ellis promoted Bates to open the Bears' innings with Brendan Scott in a bid to put quick runs on the board, but the move backfired when he was dismissed for 0 off Billy Hutchinson's first ball.

Regular opener Matt Blowers was in at no.3 and made 14 before he was caught off the same bowler.

Scott was was going well on what had become a tricky surface. He was joined by Evans, but heavier rain forced the umpires to lead the players off.

The break upset the batters' rhythm and, with the score on 75, a mix-up saw Evans run out for 23.

Debutant Isaac Blackford, Ellis and Dewing all went for ducks, and suddenly the home team had a sniff of a result with Bradenham on 83/6.

Scott's application was superb, however, and he finished on 45 not out with four wickets still in hand.

A happy Rob Ellis said: "We bowled and fielded really well today in difficult conditions.

"We made it a little hard for ourselves in the end, but the result was never really in doubt and a really good knock from Brendan saw us over the line."