Canaries starlet named in young team of the season by EFL highlights show

PUBLISHED: 12:14 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:03 27 December 2018

Todd Cantwell has become a regular for the Canaries this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Todd Cantwell has become a regular for the Canaries this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City youngster Todd Cantwell has been included in the EFL on Quest Young Team of the Season so far.

The 20-year-old academy product, originally from Dereham, has broken into the Canaries first team this season and scored one goal and claimed two assists in 16 matches.

His performances have caught the attentions of the pundits on EFL on Quest, the TV show which broadcasts highlights from the Football League, alongside a host of Premier League loanees. Surprisingly his 18-year-old team-mate Max Aarons hasn’t made the cut, with Derby’s Jayden Bogle at right-back.

EFL on Quest Young Team of the Season so far: Dean Henderson (Sheff Utd/Man Utd); Jayden Bogle (Derby), Fikayo Timori (Derby/Chelsea), Trevoh Chalobah (Ipswich/Chelsea), Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City); Todd Cantwell (Norwich), Eberechi Eze (QPR); Harry Wilson (Derby/Liverpool), Mason Mount (Derby/Chelsea), Harvey Barnes (West Brom/Leicester); Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa/Chelsea)

