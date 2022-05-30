Dereham defeat Bradenham in local derby

Matt Blowers at the crease for Bradenham during their game against Dereham - Credit: Tim Evans

A dogged pursuit from Bradenham was ultimately in vain as they fell to a 58-run loss against local rivals Dereham.

Skipper Duncan Hewitt was the hero for the visitors, notching a high-class century as Dereham posted an unassailable 262 with the bat.

Matt Blowers' brave 59 was the best effort for the home side, whose run chase petered out after a strong start.

It means the Bears are still hunting for their first win of the season in the Norfolk Alliance Division One, having lost all five games so far.

Only Old Buckenham sit below them in the current standings.

Dereham, meanwhile, have two victories under their belt and are 7th in the league.

Bradenham in action at The Green earlier this season - Credit: Tim Evans

Batting first, Dereham openers Hewitt and Liam Cameron were cautious early on against some tight Bradenham bowling and it was the latter who went first, bowled by Tom Donnelly for nine.

Jake Anema joined his skipper, but was soon back in the hutch when Josh Watts took a superb low catch off Jeff Turner’s bowling.

Daniel Lake was in at no 4 for Dereham and he – together with Hewitt – steadied the ship for the visitors.

Slowly but surely, the pair began to play some expansive shots and soon had the score rattling along, thanks in large part to some erratic bowling and average fielding from the Bears.

Hewitt completed an excellent ton and the score had moved to 182 when Marcus Evans took a good catch off Will Dewing’s bowling to dismiss him for 102.

Lake was still scoring freely but finished just short of three figures on 95 not out.

Bradenham's reply began in similar fashion to their opponents' innings, with Brendan Scott and Blowers playing cautiously.

The openers put on 78 for the first wicket before Scott was bowled round his legs by Anema for 39.

Evans and Tim Hoare then went quickly, before captain Rob Ellis helped progress the score to 145.

But after Blowers was bowled by Anema and Ellis caught for 37, Bradenham's chase fell short as they were bowled out for 204.

The match was sponsored by D Caffyn. Bradenham Cricket Club's main sponsor is WC Littleproud and Son.

Up next, Dereham face second-placed Sprowston, while Bradenham travel to Old Buckenham.