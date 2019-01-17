Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Castellan leaves King’s Lynn town for Dereham

17 January, 2019 - 12:51
Matt Castellan has left King's Lynn Town and joined Dereham Town Picture: Ian Burt

Matt Castellan has left King's Lynn Town and joined Dereham Town Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Matt Castellan has left King’s Lynn Town and joined Dereham Town.

The defender was released from his contract by mutual consent and becomes the first signing for the Bostik North team’s new joint managers, Adam Gusterson and Olly Willis.

Castellan has had two spells at The Walks, making 58 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

His last appearance was in the 4-1 win at Needham Market on New Year’s Day. He has started five Lynn games this season, with another four appearances coming off the bench.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Linnets from Swaffham Town in September, 2015, suffered a serious head injury during a game against St Ives in October the following year.

Castellan has seen Lynn sign two defenders in the past fortnight, with Joe Robinson arriving from Cambridge City and Jake Kerins coming in from Bury Town.

Dereham’s next game is at home to Aveley tomorrow afternoon.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

REVEALED: Business park plans could bring 100 new jobs to Norfolk town

The empty land off Napier Way, Dereham. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Dedicated Christmas lights volunteer stands down

Roger Atterwill putting the lights on the Christmas tree in Dereham town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Electrical fencing and wire stolen from mid Norfolk field

Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses to a theft in Reymerston. Photo: Archant

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Former nightclub to be converted into flats after plans are approved

A former night club in Dereham is poised to be turned into flats. Flashback picture to its launch as Rumours in 2016 Picture: Matthew Usher.

Most Read

REVEALED: Business park plans could bring 100 new jobs to Norfolk town

The empty land off Napier Way, Dereham. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Dedicated Christmas lights volunteer stands down

Roger Atterwill putting the lights on the Christmas tree in Dereham town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Electrical fencing and wire stolen from mid Norfolk field

Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses to a theft in Reymerston. Photo: Archant

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Former nightclub to be converted into flats after plans are approved

A former night club in Dereham is poised to be turned into flats. Flashback picture to its launch as Rumours in 2016 Picture: Matthew Usher.

Latest from the Dereham Times

Castellan leaves King’s Lynn town for Dereham

Matt Castellan has left King's Lynn Town and joined Dereham Town Picture: Ian Burt

New event aims to showcase the latest and greatest in travel trends

The river cruise vessel Brabant on the River Rhine. Picture: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Driver abandons car after crashing into wall

A driver fled from his car after crashing into a wall in Dereham. Picture: Breckland Police

County’s finest classic cars on show at beautiful north Norfolk venue

View of Stody Lodge Gardens from within a stunning Jaguar SC 150 DHC 3.4ltr last year. Pictures: Stody Lodge

REVEALED: Business park plans could bring 100 new jobs to Norfolk town

The empty land off Napier Way, Dereham. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists