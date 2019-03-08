Search

Dereham streets will be packed for Sunday's annual 5k race

PUBLISHED: 07:30 15 August 2019

The Dereham 5k race is now a popular event on the county's running calendar. Picture: Archant

The Dereham 5k race is now a popular event on the county's running calendar. Picture: Archant

Archant

The streets of Dereham will soon be filled with runners competing in the ninth annual Dereham 5k Town Race.

On Sunday cheering spectators will be out in force to support more than 550 runners who have signed up to take part.

Event organisers Dereham Runners AC are reminding would-be participants that they only have until 8.30am on race day to collect their number and chip ready for now slightly earlier start time of 9am.

The event was put together by race director Todd Lake back in 2011 and has increased in popularity ever since and now has a record number of entries. Dereham Runners also have the town council to thank for their support during all this time.

You may also want to watch:

The 5k run is open to runners of all levels from the age of 12 years upwards who are able to complete the course within 40 minutes. Runners will follow a fast, flat route through the town centre and must complete two laps of the course. All finishers will receive the commemorative medal as memento of the day and trophies will be presented to category winners at about 10.15am, after the fun run.

The event also caters for the under-12s by providing a 1k fun run on the recreation ground, established to encourage youngsters to take up running and participate in a community event.

The fun run takes place at 10am after the 5k race finish and is free to enter. Parents can run with their children however fun run finishers medals will be awarded to the young runners only.

Todd Lake, chairman of Dereham Runners, said: "The profile of this annual event continues to grow year by year and last year won the best 5k running award for the East of England, something I am immensely proud of.

"Please do come out and support the runners. A showing similar to the one mile event we put on at the start of the Dereham Carnival will only add extra motivation for the participants."

For more information about the 5k race or the 1k fun run go to www.derehamrunners.co.uk or email infoderehamrunners@gmail.com

