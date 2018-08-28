Search

Advanced search

Forshaw at the double as Dereham earn valuable point

PUBLISHED: 09:33 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:33 23 December 2018

Jamie Forshaw scored twice for Dereham Town at Felixstowe Picture: Ian Burt

Jamie Forshaw scored twice for Dereham Town at Felixstowe Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Struggling Dereham moved off the bottom of the table after earning a valuable point with a much improved performance.

The Magpies twice led, but were pegged back each time.

There was a warning sign as early as the fifth minute when Felixstowe’s Miles Powell flashed a drive past Dereham keeper Elliot Pride’s post.

As play switched ends Danny Beaumont had a close-range effort palmed away by home keeper Jack Spurling. There was little between the sides in the opening stages, but on 16 minutes Jamie Forshaw hit a superb low drive from 25 yards that beat Spurling to put the Magpies in front. The lead lasted just five minutes, with Ethan Clarke’s corner from the right headed black into the danger area by Joshua Kerridge for Liam Hillyard to nod home.

Beaumont found space to exploit outside the home box but fired straight at Spurling.

Dereham boss Neal Simmons made a double substitution at the break with McLeish and Wengrzik replacing Kelleher and Murphy. A strong run by David Hinton won his side a corner with Frary volleying Beaumont’s centre over the bar. Dereham took the lead again in the 59th minute after Beaumont was upended in the box and Forshaw stepped up and sent Spurling the wrong way from the spot. Dereham were now playing with more confidence and Adam Smith released Joe Gatting who hit a fierce long drive inches over.

Felixstowe again drew level in the 71st minute when Miles Powell stabbed home from close range. The Seasiders should have gone in front when Rhys Henry somehow failed to steer home Powell’s pass. Ryan Crisp replaced Gatting and immediately forced Spurling into action while Frary flashed a header wide from McLeish’s corner.

Felixstowe & Walton: Spurling, Bennett, Clarke, Ainsley, Kerridge, Davis, Francis, Ainsley, Hillyard, Matthews (Henry 68), Powell (Ford 90). Subs not used: Bloomfield, Barber, Wiggins.

Dereham: Pride, Johnson, Murphy (McLeish 45), Hinton, Ebbage, Frary, Kelleher (Wengrzik 45), Smith, Gatting (Crisp 76), Forshaw, Beaumont.

Sub not used: Quantrell.

Ref: A Sannerude. Att: 396

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Dereham Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Dereham Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Dereham Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Barber to open up shop for free haircuts on Christmas Day

Dads and Lads in the Cherry Tree car park. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

New headteacher shares his vision for the future of Norfolk high school

Chris Smith, headteacher at Neatherd High School. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Clothing brand finds new home after department store closed doors for final time

Clothing brand Tigi has moved from Chattels of Dereham to M&Co. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Commuters delayed on A47 following crash and broken man hole cover

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Forshaw at the double as Dereham earn valuable point

Jamie Forshaw scored twice for Dereham Town at Felixstowe Picture: Ian Burt

Drugs seized in north Norfolk village

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after being caught red handed opening a family's Christmas presents. Picture: Arcahnt

Residents forum set up due to concerns over how town council operates

Mayor of Swaffham Colin Houghton has responded to concerns over the town council after a residents forum was set up. Picture: Ian Burt

Council staff celebrate raising over £2000 for various charities

Breckland Council’s customer contact team announced they have raised over £2200 for MENCAP, British Heart Foundation and Norfolk’s EACH Hospice. Picture: Supplied by Breckland Council

Community gets into Christmas spirit with special celebration

People of Hockering, near Dereham, flocked to The Victoria on Sunday December 16 for a Christmas celebration. Picture: Supplied by Joanna Kitchener
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists