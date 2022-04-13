Dereham prepare for must-win game in Suffolk
- Credit: Dereham Town FC
Dereham travel to promotion hopefuls Stowmarket Town on Saturday - knowing nothing but a win will do in their bid to make the play-offs.
The Magpies will face a stern test against the Suffolk outfit, who are four points adrift of table-topping Aveley.
Only one side is promoted automatically from the Isthmian League North, with four sides battling it out for promotion via the play-offs.
"It’s a tough game against arguable the best side in the league," he said.
"There is no grey area for us now; we have to get three wins from three to stand a reasonable chance of achieving a play-off position.
"I believe we can do it but Stowmarket will be the toughest of all tests for us as they continue in their pursuit of the title.
"We need to go there and be positive, and leave everything out on the pitch - which I’m sure we will do."
Dereham have won three out of their past five games. They defeated Stowmarket 2-1 at Aldiss Park in January.