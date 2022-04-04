Magpies keep up momentum with victory over Coggeshall

Dereham took all three points back with them to Norfolk following an action-packed victory over Coggeshall Town.

The Magpies went behind in the first half, before Adam Hipperson levelled from the spot.

Dereham Town defeated Coggeshall 3-1. Pictured is the team celebrating after their win over Brentwood - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Late strikes from Shaun Bammant and substitute Dan Barton helped Adam Gusterson's side to a 3-1 triumph in Essex.

The win leaves Dereham in sixth on 60 points - just two behind fifth-place Grays Athletic, who occupy the final play-off spot in the Isthmian League North.

They will face off at Aldiss Park on Saturday in a huge match which could define their seasons.

"It’s was another excellent result for us against a decent side," said Gusterson.

Dereham Town manager Adam Gusterson - Credit: Archant

"We were second best for much of the first half and were probably fortunate to go in on level terms. Second half we really stepped it up and got to grips with their movement.

"Like midweek against Brentwood, we had the quality to go and win the game and showed brilliant belief to trust we would create the chances."

It was Coggeshall who started the brighter on Saturday, and they went close in the opening minutes as Jayden Gipson's close-range effort was superbly blocked by Dion Frary.

The hosts continued to look menacing, with Joshua Pollard striking the post from 20 yards.

Toby Hilliard scoring against Brentwood in March - Credit: Dereham Town FC

And the Seed Growers got their breakthrough in the 34th minute, when the excellent Tariq Issa found the net from a similar distance.

But just a minute later, Dereham equalised from 12 yards through Hipperson after Jamal Balogun handled in the box, and the teams went in all square at the break.

Coggeshall missed a great chance from the restart as Issac Skubich fired wide from point-blank range after latching into a long ball.

The visitors were growing into the game, however, with Hipperson and Bammant squandering opportunities.

Dereham Town celebrate scoring against Brentwood last month - Credit: Dereham Town FC

They eventually took the lead in the 76th minute with a well-worked goal, Hipperson working his magic on the left before crossing for Bammant to stab the ball home.

The win was well and truly sealed in stoppage time as Toby Hilliard fed a through ball to Barton - who had just replaced the injured Rhys Logan - and he coolly slotted home with his first kick of the game.