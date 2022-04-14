Dereham Town reach county cup final with hard-fought win over Fakenham

Dereham Town have booked a date at Carrow Road after defeating Fakenham Town in the Norfolk Senior Cup semi-final.

The Magpies saw off their local rivals 1-0 on Wednesday (April 13) evening in a match that was watched by 400 fans at the FDC in Norwich.

Fakenham's travelling fans behind the goal. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Rossi Jarvis' strike early in the second half was enough to set up a final against Mulbarton Wanderers.

In truth this was a close game, with the teams largely cancelling each other out and the number of clear chances at a premium.

The Ghosts had a great opportunity within the opening few minutes as Jake Watts beat Dereham keeper Antoni Bort to the ball, but saw the attack peter out.

Fakenham mustered another chance when Josh Hazell released Ashley Jarvis down the right. Cutting inside, he saw his effort hit the side-netting.

Dereham celebrates their goal aganist Fakenham at the FDC. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Dereham, however, posed a threat going forward themselves, with much of their positive play in the first half going through right-winger Dan Barton, who looked electric whenever he picked up the ball.

Fakenham should have taken the lead on the half hour after Watts beat a defender to the ball, but he was denied by Bort after the stopper got down low to smother just outside the six-yard box.

Having gone in all square at the break, Dereham manager Adam Gusterson must have delivered a stirring team talk as it took just a minute for his side to go in front in the second half.

As the ball fell to Jarvis just outside the box, he struck a powerful shot which soared past Tom Coombe in the Fakenham net.

Full-time scenes as Dereham beats Fakenham 1-0 in the Norfolk Senior Cup - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The goal seemed to settle Dereham's nerves, but Fakenham still had moments to equalise as both Watts and Jack Robinson went close.

But as the Thurlow Nunn Premier side pushed forward, space was left in behind for Dereham to exploit.

Breaking with pace, the Magpies created a 3v1 situation - which came to end when Fakenham's Alex Walpole produced a cynical challenge, for which the referee showed him a deserved yellow card.

Dereham survived the late pressure from their lower-ranked opponents and managed to seal a place in next month's showpiece final.

Mulbarton Wanderers beat Wroxham 2-0 in their semi-final on Tuesday night.