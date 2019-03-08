Dereham's struggles continue as they are well beaten by Garboldisham

Dereham suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Garboldisham in their latest Norfolk Alliance Premier Division match on Saturday.

Dereham won the toss and opted to bowl first, with David Lake and Kristien Fletcher making early breakthroughs.

Captain Duncan Hewitt chipped in with three wickets, but Dereham's bowlers found it difficult to contain the home side's middle order, as Garboldisham finished on 280-9 from their 50 overs.

Skipper Danny Cash was top scorer with 76.

In reply, Dereham never got going, losing wickets at regular intervals, and were eventually dismissed for just 99. Dereham only reached that total courtesy of 22 from No 10 James Harbour, with only three other batsmen reaching double figures.

Dereham, who remain bottom of the table, are at home on Saturday to a Norwich side who have also been struggling for results following their relegation from the East Anglian Premier League.

Dereham A produced a sensational bowling display to beat local rivals Mattishall A by 16 runs in a low-scoring thriller in Division Six.

Dereham A were put into bat by the visitors on a damp pitch after a week of heavy rain, and that, coupled with some questionable shot selection, saw Dereham dismissed for just 83. Soren Gauntlett top-scored with 22, but only two other batsmen made it to double figures in a disappointing display.

In reply, Mattishall appeared to be cruising at 37-0 in pursuit of the small target, before two superb bowling spells from Adam Couch and Taylor Allan (4-15) turned the game in Dereham's favour. Couch took two wickets in three balls in the final over of his spell, finishing with outstanding figures of 5-14, as Dereham A pulled off a remarkable result.

They travel to Thetford A on Saturday.

In Division Two Mattishall's search for a first win of the season goes on, with their latest defeat coming at the hands of Ashmanhaugh and Barton Wanderers.

They did well to dismiss Wanderers for a modest 152 but were then bowled out for 122 themselves. Gordon Chetwood (41) and Simon Chipperfield (31) were their leading batsmen while Dale Reynolds took 3-32.

Mattishall make the short trip to Great Witchingham A on Saturday.