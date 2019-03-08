Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Exciting times for Dereham Cricket Club as they prepare for new challenge

PUBLISHED: 08:59 02 May 2019

Dereham captain Duncan Hewitt is looking forward to a new campaign in the top flight of Norfolk Alliance cricket Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Dereham captain Duncan Hewitt is looking forward to a new campaign in the top flight of Norfolk Alliance cricket Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Archant 2017

Dereham return to the top table of Norfolk cricket on Saturday as their Norfolk Alliance Premier Division campaign gets under way.

For the first time in almost three decades the first XI will compete in the top division after Duncan's Hewitt side were crowned Division One champions in 2018.

“The players are looking forward to the step up and can't wait to get started,” said Hewitt. “We have worked incredibly hard over the past three years to reach this point and we're keen to show what we're capable of at a higher level.

“The aim will be to stay in the division first and foremost, but we believe we can achieve more than that if we maintain the standards we have set in recent seasons”.

Meanwhile the second XI, led by Neil Irons, will be aiming to go one better than last season when they finished runners-up in Alliance Division Six.

You may also want to watch:

Irons said: “Promotion is key to the success of not just the seconds but the club as a whole, and that will be our aim in 2019. We've had a few players come in and strengthen our side over the winter and we believe we have a side capable of achieving that target”.

The club has new shirt sponsors for 2019 in JP Trett Recruitment, and chairman Neal Widdows wants the whole town to get behind the club as they prepare for the new season.

Widdows said: “In an era where so many clubs are chucking tens of thousands at players to join their club, I feel an immense sense of pride in knowing that our success has been achieved with a dedicated, hardworking group of local players, many of whom have progressed through the youth ranks. In my 15 years at Dereham, I cannot remember there being such a buzz and positive atmosphere around the club.

“We want to bring the local community with us and make them aware that as well as having a football club they can be proud of, they have a cricket club to be proud of as well.”

The first XI host North Runcton in their season opener this Saturday at their Norwich Road ground, where entry is free to all.

The second XI travel to Ashmanhaugh and Barton Wanderers A.

Mattishall start their Division Two campaign at Vauxhall Mallards A while Bradenham host Old Buckenham A in Division Three.

Most Read

Hop on! School opens new library bus for pupils

The teaching staff at Mattishall primary dressed up as their favourite book characters to celebrate the opening of the library bus. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Pyjama collection for children’s ward held in memory of brave Denver

Denver Clinton, with Melanie Share, who is collecting pyjamas for sick children in hospital. Photo: Submited by Melanie Share

Chef admits possessing knife, throwing star and cannabis

Oskar Odya was before the court in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

On the Beat with Supt Ady Porter

Superintendent Ady Porter. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Gin and Rum Festival to take place in town this weekend

The Dereham Gin and Rum Festival, organised by Dereham & District Round Table, is being held at Dereham Memorial Hall across Friday May 3, Saturday May 4 and Sunday May 5 and will raise money for East Anglian Children’s Hospices. Picture: Harry Sutton

Most Read

Hop on! School opens new library bus for pupils

The teaching staff at Mattishall primary dressed up as their favourite book characters to celebrate the opening of the library bus. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Pyjama collection for children’s ward held in memory of brave Denver

Denver Clinton, with Melanie Share, who is collecting pyjamas for sick children in hospital. Photo: Submited by Melanie Share

Chef admits possessing knife, throwing star and cannabis

Oskar Odya was before the court in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

On the Beat with Supt Ady Porter

Superintendent Ady Porter. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Gin and Rum Festival to take place in town this weekend

The Dereham Gin and Rum Festival, organised by Dereham & District Round Table, is being held at Dereham Memorial Hall across Friday May 3, Saturday May 4 and Sunday May 5 and will raise money for East Anglian Children’s Hospices. Picture: Harry Sutton

Latest from the Dereham Times

Exciting times for Dereham Cricket Club as they prepare for new challenge

Dereham captain Duncan Hewitt is looking forward to a new campaign in the top flight of Norfolk Alliance cricket Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Hospital criticised for ‘paying lip service to paperwork’ after elderly patient falls out of bed, inquest hears

Doreen Scoles, 86, died on August 16, 2018, at Dereham Hospital, after being discharged from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital just three days before. Picture: Shanie Creasy

Local elections 2019 - the answers to the burning questions on polling day

Local Elections 2018. The polling station at Greenfields Community Centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Young swimmer Molly Monk does Dereham Otters proud in British Championships

Molly Monk

Quarter of Norfolk cancer patients waited more than two months for treatment in NHS ‘hidden crisis’

BMA council chairman, Dr Chaand Nagpaul. Photo: BMA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists