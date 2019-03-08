Dereham beaten at home in first match back in Norfolk Alliance Premier Division

Dereham began life back in the Norfolk Alliance Premier Division with a narrow three-wicket defeat at home to North Runcton on Saturday.

Dereham batted first in difficult conditions and could only manage 121 all out.

Jonny Bidewell was the key contributor, making 48 not out, with captain Duncan Hewitt chipping in with 27. No other Dereham batsman made it into double figures.

In reply, North Runcton looked to be in control of the chase at 74-3 before losing three wickets for just 13 runs.

However, despite the best efforts of Hewitt, Jake Anema and David Lake, who all picked up two wickets, North Runcton reached their target without any further loss. Overseas player Kirwin Christoffels lead they way, carrying his bat for an unbeaten 56.

Dereham make the short trip to neighbours Fakenham on Saturday

Dereham A began their season in Division Six with victory in a low-scoring game against Ashmanhaugh & Barton Wanderers A.

Captain Neil Irons won the toss and opted to bowl first, and Dereham's bowlers made the most of the favourable conditions as Wanderers were restricted to just 95-9 from their 35 overs.

Gary Starling (2-11) and Stuart Darbyshire (2-13) were the pick of Dereham's bowlers, while Deepesh Thapa was also amongst the wickets in a promising debut performance.

In reply, Dereham A slipped to 28-3 in pursuit of the low target, before Liam Jarvis and Sam West steadied the ship with a fourth-wicket partnership of 32.

West fell for 19, but Stewart Allan (23 not out) joined Jarvis to complete a six-wicket victory, with Jarvis carrying his bat and finishing 22 not out.

The seconds are at home to Hales and Loddon on Saturday.

Mattishall made an impressive start to their Division Two campaign, beating Vauxhall Mallards A by 10 wickets in a 30 over game.

After restricting the home side to 99-9 they cruised home in the 13th over, with Nick Riches scoring an unbeaten half century.

On Saturday Mattishall are at home to Hethersett and Tas Valley, who now have Norfolk all-rounder Ben France in their ranks.