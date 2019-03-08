Search

Dereham are well beaten by Norfolk Alliance Premier Division's new leaders

PUBLISHED: 06:10 30 May 2019

Players from Dereham Cricket Club pose with James Trett from J P Trett, the clubs new shirt sponsor for the next three seasons Picture: CLUB

Players from Dereham Cricket Club pose with James Trett from J P Trett, the clubs new shirt sponsor for the next three seasons Picture: CLUB

Dereham suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Stow in the Norfolk Alliance Premier Division on Saturday.

Dereham won the toss and opted to bowl first and the visitors piled up 262-8 from their 50 overs, largely thanks to Keith Thomson's 118.

The wickets were shared around the bowlers, with Dan Lake sneaking ahead of the pack with 2-39.

In reply, a number of Dereham batsmen made starts, but failed to go on, Jake Anema top-scoring with 26.

In the end Dereham could only manage 150 all out, losing by 112 runs to an in-form side who moved to the top of the table as a result.

Dereham A made it three wins out of four with a thrilling victory at Saxlingham.

Dereham captain Neil Irons won the toss and opted to bat first, before proceeding to top score with 84. He was ably supported by Sam West (39) and Stewart Allan (32) in the middle order before a quick fire half-century from Deepesh Thapa (57), his first for the club, saw Dereham finish on 243-6 from their 45 overs.

In reply, despite Thapa taking two wickets in two deliveries early on, a brilliant century from Oliver Browne threatened to take Saxlingham to victory. It was the introduction of Liam Jarvis to the attack that brought about Browne's downfall before Jarvis proceeded to rip through the Saxlingham tail, finishing with figures of 4-20. Saxlingham ultimately fell 20 runs short as they were dismissed for 223.

A magnificent innings from skipper Simon Chipperfield was not enough to prevent Mattishall from slipping to a 63 run defeat against Norwich A at Ingham in Division Two.

With the visitors 93-6 chasing an unlikely 286 for victory Chipperfield went on the attack and scored 128 in just 70 balls, with 16 fours and eight sixes to at least give Norwich something to think about. Mattishall finished on 222-9.

Earlier David Spargo had starred for the home side by hitting an unbeaten 95.

Dereham are at Cromer, who currently prop up the table, on Saturday while Mattishall host Bradfield and Dereham seconds have a home derby against their Bradenham counterparts.

