Magpies come out on top against strugglers Barking

Dereham Town picked up another vital win as they defeated relegation-threatened Barking on Tuesday night.

The Magpies' bid to make the play-offs was handed another boost as they beat the London outfit 2-0 at Aldiss Park.

Fans watch Dereham Town defeat Barking at Aldiss Park - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Strikes from Shaun Bammant and Toby Hilliard secured victory, Dereham's second in the space of a few days after Saturday's victory over struggling Romford.

Adam Gusterson's men started well and were well on top in the opening stages.

Adam Hipperson unleashed a 25-yard effort straight at Barking keeper Finlay Thackway, before Shaun Bammant glanced a Rhys Logan cross wide of the target.

Action from Dereham Town's match against Barking at Aldiss Park - Credit: Dereham Town FC

A fine passing move followed in the 15th minute, culminating with Logan also firing wide.

Dereham got their reward just before the half hour, however, Bammant making no mistake from close range following a precise pass from Logan.

The home side deserved their half-time lead and continued to apply pressure after the break.

Toby Hilliard slots in for Dereham Town against Barking - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Hipperson and Hilliard were repeatedly denied as Dereham found their groove, but the attacking pair were both involved as Dereham finally sealed victory with just a minute of the 90 remaining.

Thackaway palmed out Hipperson's shot from the edge of the box, before Hilliard slotted home the rebound.

The Magpies face a tough test this Saturday, when they will face second-placed Canvey Island at Aldiss Park.

Dereham Town defeated Barking 2-0 at Aldiss Park - Credit: Dereham Town FC



