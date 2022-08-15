Magpies start new league season with 1-1 draw

Dereham Town boss Tom Parke issues instructions during his side's 1-1 draw against Hinckley LRFC - Credit: Dereham Town FC

It was honours even as Dereham Town began their 2022/23 league campaign with a 1-1 draw against Hinckley LRFC.

In what was Tom Parke's first league game since taking over as manager, the Magpies gained a hard-earned point in the intense August heat on Saturday (August 13).

Dereham Town took on Hinckley LRFC in their first league game of the season - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Danny Jenno put the visitors in front with an outrageous bicycle kick, before Valter Rocha - one of several summer signings - equalised with an impressive strike of his own.

Parke, who replaced Adam Gusterson, had handed a start to newest recruit Tomasz Siemienczuk, who was signed on a dual registration deal with Hanwell Town.

His side were under pressure early on at Aldiss Park, culminating in Jenno's effort with 11 minutes on the clock.

Action from Dereham Town's 1-1 draw at home to Hinckley LRFC - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Hinckley Leicester Road continued to look dangerous as they peppered the home box, and nearly increased their lead when Jake Brown capitalised on some indecision in Dereham's defence and rattled the crossbar.

The hosts' first decent opportunity came minutes later when Valter Rocha curled a great ball up to striker Siemienczuk, whose close-range effort was blocked.

But Rocha, playing alongside his brother, Carlos, soon found the net as his stunning left-footed drive flew into the corner in the 27th minute.

Dereham Town players celebrate with their fans after Valter Rocha's strike against Hinckley LRFC - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Having gone in all-square at the break, Dereham pressed after the restart but failed to force visiting keeper Will Highland into any meaningful stops.

Henry Clark saw a 20-yard strike deflected out for a corner, while, at the other end, new Magpies keeper Ross Bilham saved from Dom Brennan.

Both sides continue to battle in the heat but, ultimately, the points were shared.

Dereham Town equalised in the 27th minute to earn a 1-1 draw against Hinckley LRFC - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Reflecting on the draw, Parke said: "It was good to get our first point on the board at home in front of an excellent crowd.

"After a slow start and going a goal behind, we managed to control the game in large spells, without creating any real clear-cut chances.

"A draw was probably a fair result in what were really difficult conditions with it being so hot."

Action from Dereham Town's 1-1 draw at home to Hinckley LRFC - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Next up for Dereham is a 230-mile round trip to Shepshed Dynamo on Tuesday evening. They won 3-1 on the opening day.

It's then back to Norfolk on Saturday, August 20, for the visit of Felixstowe and Walton in the FA Cup preliminary round.