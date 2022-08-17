Magpies score late equaliser to earn a point in Leicestershire

Dereham Town manager Tom Parke saw his side battle hard to earn a 2-2 draw at Shepshed Dynamo - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Dereham Town produced a rousing comeback to earn a point at Shepshed Dynamo.

Following a 230-mile round trip to north-west Leicestershire, the Magpies scored two second-half goals to salvage a 2-2 draw.

It leaves them 11th in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division after two stalemates in two games.

Having gone in 2-0 down at the break on Tuesday evening, Tom Parke's side dug in and showed plenty of heart during the second period.

They got a goal back after 68 minutes when Henry Clark played in Ryan Swift, who cut inside onto his right foot to curl into the net.

And it was a case of good play all-round from Dereham as they grabbed an equaliser with just a minute of the 90 remaining.

A bright move involving several players ended with Nathan Edden crossing for forward Mohammed Hossan, who drove home into the bottom corner.

Next up for Dereham is a home game on Saturday, August 20, against Felixstowe and Walton in the FA Cup preliminary round.