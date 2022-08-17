Magpies score late equaliser to earn a point in Leicestershire
Dereham Town produced a rousing comeback to earn a point at Shepshed Dynamo.
Following a 230-mile round trip to north-west Leicestershire, the Magpies scored two second-half goals to salvage a 2-2 draw.
It leaves them 11th in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division after two stalemates in two games.
Having gone in 2-0 down at the break on Tuesday evening, Tom Parke's side dug in and showed plenty of heart during the second period.
They got a goal back after 68 minutes when Henry Clark played in Ryan Swift, who cut inside onto his right foot to curl into the net.
And it was a case of good play all-round from Dereham as they grabbed an equaliser with just a minute of the 90 remaining.
A bright move involving several players ended with Nathan Edden crossing for forward Mohammed Hossan, who drove home into the bottom corner.
Next up for Dereham is a home game on Saturday, August 20, against Felixstowe and Walton in the FA Cup preliminary round.