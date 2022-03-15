News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > Sport

'I will be taking it out on my next opponent' - Dereham boxer

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 11:51 AM March 15, 2022
Dereham boxer Ema Dolan with promoter Mervyn Turner at The Halls in Norwich

Emma Dolan with promoter Mervyn King, who explains her absence to the crowd at The Halls on Friday - Credit: Adam Fairbrother

Emma Dolan has issued a warning to her next opponent - she has a lot of pent-up frustrations to let loose. 

The Dereham fighter was the unfortunate victim of the boxer’s scourge – a late pull-out by an opponent, just hours before the scheduled fourth career fight at The Halls in Norwich on Friday. 

Opponent Vanessa Caballero had a change of heart, caught a taxi from Norwich to Gatwick and flew back to Spain. 

“I’m not very happy, to be honest,” said the 23-year-old Dolan. “I found out about 11am. I was in my room trying to pick out my ring walk and I got a call from (promoter) Mervyn (Turner) saying it was off. It’s heart-breaking in a way - I have done all the training coming to it, but that’s boxing.  

“The fight was made seven weeks ago. I saw her and she didn’t believe the weight I was so I jumped on the scales in front of her – super flyweight, I weighed just over 52k and she was weighing about 57, 58. I said ‘fine, I don’t care what weight you are, I am happy to fight you’. 

“I don’t know what happened then, it was just weird, but I see it as part of the learning curve. 

“Hopefully I get out again soon – and when I do, I will be taking it out on my next opponent.” 

Dereham boxer Emma Dolan

Dereham boxer Emma Dolan - Credit: Adam Fairbrother

Most Read

  1. 1 Inspector rejects plan to build three homes on edge of village
  2. 2 Permission granted to convert village house into flats
  3. 3 Emma keeps mum's legacy alive with top four finish at Crufts
  1. 4 Dereham Market Place reopens after emergency services incident
  2. 5 Collection days for household rubbish set to change in parts of Norfolk
  3. 6 Items from Iceland and Mothercare recalled due to safety concerns
  4. 7 Food and drink roadshow set to arrive in Dereham
  5. 8 Further plans revealed ahead of first ever Dereham Day
  6. 9 New homes have 'swift bricks' to help halt bird species' rapid decline
  7. 10 How do fuel prices compare across Dereham?

Dolan’s trainer Graham Everett said Caballero’s actions were “mind boggling”. 

“Her opponent turned up on Thursday with her coach and something has happened overnight,” said Everett. “I don’t know if she turned up heavy or something like that. She apparently wasn’t comfortable. We knew she was heavier than Emma anyway, but we were quite happy to give the weight away. She, off her own back, with her trainer, got a taxi back to Gatwick and booked her own flight home.   

“She has had 20 pro fights, boxing in this country five times. There is absolutely no reason for her to react like she did. It is mind-boggling, it really is. It is such a disappointment, but Emma has taken it well - there are a lot of girls out there who have had he fights cancelled.  

“It is a really sad situation because she had worked so hard and so well.”  

Boxing
Dereham News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 13/08/13 of a Starbucks cafe, as the coffee chain and Fiat were ordered to repay u

Starbucks could open new coffee shop in Dereham

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
City Plumbing is set to open a new branch at Dereham Business Hub

National plumbing firm set to open new branch in Dereham

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The A47 near Swaffham

Norfolk Live News

Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Northgate High School students have filled 200 bags with supplies for families in Ukraine

High school students fill 200 bags with supplies for Ukrainian families

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon