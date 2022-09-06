Magpies' FA Cup journey comes to premature end

Dereham Town in action against Biggleswade Town in the FA Cup first qualifying round - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Poor finishing was to blame as Dereham Town's journey in the FA Cup came to a premature end.

The Magpies fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Biggleswade Town on Saturday, failing to respond to Harry Draper's 72nd-minute strike.

A red card for Aaron Powell, on loan from Peterborough United, had left Dereham facing an uphill task with half an hour left to play.

Dereham Town fell to a 1-0 defeat against Biggleswade Town in the FA Cup first qualifying round - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Tom Parke's side previously beat local rivals Wroxham and Felixstowe & Walton United to make it through to the competition's first qualifying round.

The hosts piled on the pressure in the opening stages at Aldiss Park, with strong forward running and positive movement.

Luke Johnson fired wide at the back post with just two minutes gone, before Thomas Siemienczuk blazed way over the bar as he ran towards goal.

Biggleswade's first opportunity came when Jon Clements saw a close-range shot stopped by Ross Bilham.

The home keeper was tested again when he saved at full stretch to deny Robbie Parker's 25-yard drive.

Dereham Town in action against Biggleswade Town in the FA Cup first qualifying round - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Dereham responded when Henry Clark switched play to the left for Valter Rocha to flick on to Siemienczuk, who cut inside and forced Timmy Smith into tipping his angled shot over.

The Magpies' shooting accuracy was deserting them, however, and a defensive lapse resulted in Bilham saving well at the feet of Marcus Goldbourne.

Both sides had chances early in the second half, but it was the visitors who went closest as Daniel Brathwaite nodded onto the bar from a corner.

Powell was then dismissed for a second yellow card just after the hour mark, although both bookings appeared harsh.

Dereham Town lost to Biggleswade Town in the FA Cup first qualifying round - Credit: Dereham Town FC

After Parke reshuffled his pack with a double change, Bilham made another fine save to turn Ashley Hay's shot round the post.

Minutes later, the Bedfordshire outfit were in front as Dereham's defenders made little attempt to clear an outswinging corner, leaving Draper free to net from close range.

The Magpies pushed for an equaliser, with Clark's curling free-kick deflected inches over, before Sonil Vasilieou's attempt to dink the ball round the keeper trickled out of play.

However, their efforts were ultimately in vain and Biggleswade's solitary goal took them through to the next round.